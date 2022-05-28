USA vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match, May 28, 09:00 PM IST

USA vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match between the United States of America and Scotland: In the upcoming match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2, the United States of America will be crossing swords with Scotland. Scotland will walk into the game as clear favourites.

The team is enjoying a good ride in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2. They are currently second in the points table with 11 victories, three losses, and two abandoned games. Scotland will be buzzing with confidence on Saturday as they won all their last four ODI games. Their most recent game against Oman by two wickets.

USA, on the other hand, are taking baby steps in international cricket. The team has shown rapid growth in the recent past and they are expected to give a tough fight to Scotland. The United States are occupying fifth place in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 standings with seven wins and nine losses.

Ahead of the match between the United States of America and Scotland; here is everything you need to know:

USA vs SCO Telecast

United States of America vs Scotland game will not be telecast in India

USA vs SCO Live Streaming

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

USA vs SCO Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Moosa Stadium, Pearland, Texas at 09:00 PM IST on May 28, Friday.

USA vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Richie Berrington

Vice-Captain – Kyle Coetzer

Suggested Playing XI for USA vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Monank Patel

Batters: Gajanand Singh, Kyle Coetzer, George Munsey, Aaron Jones

All-rounders: Steven Taylor, Richie Berrington

Bowlers: Hamza Tahir, Rusty Theron, Safyaan Sharif, Saurabh Netravalkar

USA vs SCO Probable XIs:

United States of America: Cameron Stevenson, Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c&wk), Aaron Jones, Nisarg Patel, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Rusty Theron, Jaskaran Malhotra, Gajanand Singh

Scotland: Calum MacLeod, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matt Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Gavin Main, Safyaan Sharif, Adrian Neill, Hamza Tahir, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask

