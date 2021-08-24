USCM vs BRI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s USC Magdeburg vs Britannia CC, ECS T10 Dresden 2021 match 31, August 24, 04:30 pm IST

In another Tuesday double header, USC Magdeburg will clash with Britannia CC in back-to-back matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Dresden on August 24. The first encounter between both sides will be hosted at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, in Dresden at 04:30 pm IST.

USC Magdeburg are yet to open their account in this tournament. They were thoroughly outplayed by the Berlin International Cricket Academy by 10 wickets (DLS method) and eight-wickets in successive games. Magdeburg couldn’t score enough runs on the board has been their main cause for their downfall. They are currently at the bottom of Group B points and will look to turn things around in the upcoming fixtures.

Meanwhile, Britannia CC also are in the same boat with just a solitary win so far. However, they are having some unusual things going on, from forfeiting the match to losing their next game by five-runs (DLS method) against Berlin CC. They are at third spot in the Group B standings with just two points.

Both sides will clash in a reverse fixture at the same venue at 06:30 PM IST.

Ahead of the match between USC Magdeburg and Britannia CC; here is everything you need to know:

USCM vs BRI Telecast

The USC Magdeburg vs Britannia CC match will not be broadcasted in India.

USCM vs BRI Live Streaming

Live streaming of the match is available on the FanCode app and website.

USCM vs BRI Match Details

The upcoming matches will be played at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, in Dresden, on Tuesday, August 24, at 04:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 06:30 pm IST.

USCM vs BRI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rohit Singh

Vice-Captain: Faisal Khan

Suggested Playing XI for USCM vs BRI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Sagar Kataria

Batsmen: Rahul Choudary Movva, Sreekanth Kunchapu, Vishal Panjwani

All-rounders: Faisal Khan, Rohit Singh, Shafiq Gulzai

Bowlers: Hari Patel, Himanshu Himansh, Waleed Ahmed, Waqas Virk

USCM vs BRI Probable XIs:

USG Magdeburg: Krishna Budireddy, Sreekanth Kunchapu, Rakesh Jogi, Rahul Choudary Movva, Girish Tangirala, Ranadheer Podishetti, Hari Patel, Sahil Sethi, Shafiq Gulzai, Raj Kumar, Sai Vivek Jeevangekar

Britannia CC: Vishal Panjwani, Sagar Kataria, Kashif Mahmood, Rohit Singh (c), Faisal Khan, Waqas Virk, MD Nizamul Islam, Himanshu Himansh, Gurpreet Singh, Kumar Ghosh, Waleed Ahmed

