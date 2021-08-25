USCM vs USGC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Dresden 2021 match, August 25, 04:30 PM IST

FOR DREAM 11: USCM vs USGC dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for ECS T10 Dresden 2021 between USC Magdeburg and USG Chemnitz August 25, 04:30 PM IST

USC Magdeburg vs USG Chemnitz Dream11, USCM vs USGC Dream11 Latest Update, USCM vs USGC Dream11 Win, USCM vs USGC Dream11 App, USCM vs USGC Dream11 2021, USCM vs USGC Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, USCM vs USGC Dream11 Live Streaming

USCM vs USGC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Dresden 2021 between USC Magdeburg and USG Chemnitz:

USC Magdeburg will lock horns with USG Chemnitz in the 35th and 36th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Dresden. Both the matches will be played at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on August 25, Wednesday at 04:30 PM IST and 06:30 pm IST respectively.

USC Magdeburg are experiencing a terrible ride in the T10 Championship. The team lost their first two games against Berlin International Cricket Academy by ten and eight wickets respectively. The same was followed by Magdeburg losing their next two games against Britannia CC by 75 and 72 runs respectively. With no points under their belt after four games, USC Magdeburg are languishing at the bottom of the Group B standings.

USG Chemnitz, on the other hand, have performed decently in the ECS T10 Dresden 2021. They are fourth in the Group B points table with two victories and two losses. Chemnitz are coming into the match against USC Magdeburg after registering a defeat against Berlin CC by 23 runs.

Ahead of the match between USC Magdeburg and USG Chemnitz; here is everything you need to know:

USCM vs USGC Telecast

The USC Magdeburg vs USG Chemnitz match will not be broadcasted in India.

USCM vs USGC Live Streaming

The match between BRI and BICA will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

USCM vs USGC Match Details

The upcoming match of the ECS T10 Dresden 2021 will be played between USC Magdeburg and USG Chemnitz at the USC Magdeburg eV in Dresden on August 25, Wednesday at 04:30 PM IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 06:30 pm IST.

USCM vs USGC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sreekanth Kunchapu

Vice-Captain- Abdulsamad Stanikzai

Suggested Playing XI for USCM vs USGC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sandeep Shivalinge-Gowda

Batsmen: Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Varun Soraganvi, Rajesh Nagaraja, Rahul Choudary Movva, Sreekanth Kunchapu

All-rounders: Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla, GN Khan

Bowlers: Adith Narayanan, Hari Patel, Sahil Sethi

USCM vs USGC Probable XIs:

USC Magdeburg: Rahul Choudary Movva, Shafiq Gulzai, Raj Kumar, Girish Tangirala, Ranadheer Podishetti, Hari Patel, Sahil Sethi, Krishna Budireddy (c), Sreekanth Kunchapu, Sai Vivek Jeevangekar, Farhad Billimoria

USG Chemnitz: Sandeep Shivalinge-Gowda (wk), GN Khan, Varun Soraganvi, Rohit Babbar, Abdul Andar, Rajesh Nagaraja (c), Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla, Adith Narayanan, Tharun Ega, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Gopinath Manoharan

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here