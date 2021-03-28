Use A Good Hair Gel Or Wax – Rishabh Pant To Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh

India’s wicket-keeper batting sensation, Rishabh Pant and the goalkeeper of the national football team Gurpreet Singh Sandhu shared a light moment on Twitter on Sunday which went viral. The two North Indian superstars are amongst the most popular sportspersons in India and have done remarkably well for the country in recent times.

Sandhu tweeted and tagged Pant asking the left-hander a question. The goalkeeper uploaded a picture of himself waiting for the ball with his hair flying away. He asked Pant if that happened to him as well standing behind the stumps for India.

“Bhai @RishabhPant17 does your hair also go crazy like this when you are behind the wickets and you see the ball coming?”, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu asked Pant.

Pant gave a witty reply which won the hearts of thousands of fans. He said that he always wore a cap or a helmet while wicket-keeping which ensured his hair did not fly in all directions.

“Bhai @GurpreetGK that’s why I wear a helmet or cap while keeping, With cameras around everywhere, never underestimate the use of a good hair gel or wax before hitting the field!”

Sandhu took the advice of Pant and stated that he will adhere to it adding a hashtag ‘keeper to keeper’.

The 29-year-old Sandhu made his debut for the Indian national football team in 2011 and has played in 38 matches for the national side. He has also represented famous football clubs like East Bengal and Bengaluru FC.

Pant, on the other hand, has been in the form of his life in the last few months. After match-changing and defining performances in the SCG and Brisbane Test, he continued in the same vein in the home series against England.​