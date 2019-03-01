Use of DRS Should be Consistent in Women's Cricket: Mithali

Loading...
At the 2017 World Cup, Mithali was the first captain in the women’s game to use DRS and believes the reviews are very important for a captain.
“We would love to have DRS because when it comes to big events, we have DRS,” Mithali said on Thursday.
“We need to get a little more experience for the girls to understand the concept of DRS, how and when to take it. We had it in New Zealand, suddenly we don't have it at home.
“If it is irregular, it gets difficult for the players. It is good in a way, and it also bad also. Some dismissals go your way, but at crucial stages, some dismissals don't go your way. It's part of the sport.
“From the perspective of a player, if it's consistently followed, it will be much better."
However, Mithali herself isn’t very taken up by DRS as she feels that a bad decision is always around the corner.
“I have led before DRS also,” she said.
“For me, personally it does not matter because I believe at times you get a caught-behind and just get away with it. And sometimes, you don't even know but you are given out. It is all part of the sport and that makes the matches interesting."
Mithali and the Indian team are coming off a 2-1 ODI series win against World Champions England and while she is happy about the result, the captain stressed on the importance of going for the kill even in the dead rubbers.
"Winning against one of the quality sides with full strength gives lot of confidence to this side," she said. "Only in New Zealand, we felt it was a one-sided game in the third ODI. But it was a well-fought match against Sri Lanka, which went till the last over, and also in South Africa when we played South Africa, so those matches were well-fought.
"But this we did address and the girls do understand. We will definitely work on it, so that in the coming series, if we are in a similar position, we would like to make it 3-0"
First Published: March 1, 2019, 10:04 AM IST