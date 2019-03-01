Used Latham's Knocks as a Blueprint During My Innings: Raval

Loading...
"Yes and no," Raval said when asked if reaching the 100-run mark was a weight off his shoulders.
"It's very nice to get over the line and get my hundred but, more importantly, it's nice to get the big partnership with Tom. It ultimately puts in a good position at the end of the day and hopefully we can go on to win this game."
Raval along with opener Tom Latham put on 254 runs which is the third highest for the Kiwis in Test cricket.
Latham, who also scored a century, is making a habit of scoring daddy hundreds as this was his third 150-mark in Tests this summer. He scored 264* and 176 against Sri Lanka recently.
Raval said that he used his partner’s knock as a blueprint to work with and build his innings.
"Tom has been doing brilliantly. He's been doing it against Sri Lanka and it was a blueprint for how I wanted to go about my game."
Raval smashed 19 fours and a six during his knock, but could not replicate Latham and was dismissed for 132 in Mahmudullah's first over.
The opener though admitted he would have liked to bat longer and take advantage of the tiring Bangladeshi attack like Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls did. Ross Taylor, however, missed out as he was dismissed for 4.
"Every time you take the shine off the ball, you want to go on and get some more, so it was nice to go on and get a big one today. Hopefully, I can do that for the rest of the series and in many more games."
New Zealand lead Bangladesh by 217 runs at stumps at Day 2, with Kane Williamson unbeaten and just seven runs short of his 20th Test hundred.
First Published: March 1, 2019, 2:14 PM IST