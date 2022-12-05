'Used to Respect You a Lot, But Now...'-Irfan Pathan Faces Heat On Cryptic Tweet Regarding 'Ex-PM'

Irfan Pathan seems to have taken a disliking to Pakistan fans after he was reportedly called names even as he was covering the T20 World Cup for Star Sports. The former India doesn’t leave any opportunity to settle scores with Pak fan and uses his Twitter handle to perfection. Earlier also the cricketer had hit back at former Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif after he tweeted in the aftermath of India’s ten-wicket loss to England in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Back then, he had fired back at Sharif saying citing the difference between the two nations when it comes to sportsmanship as Pakistan fans celebrated India’s defeat in the big tournament.

Now, taking a dig at the country’s political turmoil, Pathan made a sly remark with a cryptic tweet. In recent times, former Pak PM Imran Khan was shot on his foot as he tried to holding a march to Islamabad against the incumbent govt. Although, Irfan’s tweet is still not clear, but it is suspected that he is targetting the whole Pakistan political establishment.

On SUNDAY our ex pm went out and came back Gracefully and safely. Padosiyo sunday esa Raha…

— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 5, 2022

Meanwhile, he faced a lot of heat with some of the Pakistani fans coming down to personal insults.

Bechara apny ap ko indian sabit krna to ha na pakistan kay khilaf bakwas kr k pic.twitter.com/YNvWHXaPoJ— Awais Zia (@AwaisZia2407) December 5, 2022

“Muslims who are opposing Pakistan will spend rest of their lives proving their loyalty to India." -Jinnah said on a Sunday, in 1945. Man was a visionary.— OSINT Insider (@OSINT_Insider) December 5, 2022

he will go to any lengths to prove his loyalty but will still remain a 3rd class citizen there. Alas!— Abeera Ejaz (@BeeraJazz) December 5, 2022

I used to respect you alot as a good cricketer but found you a real hypocrite and fake person,— Hasnat Ahmed (@yazaanahmed) December 5, 2022

Last month, Pakistan PM took to Twitter to post his reaction where he compared India’s loss to Pakistan in 2021 T20 World Cup with the semi-final loss. “So, this Sunday, it’s: 152/0 vs 170/0 #T20WorldCup.” The 152/0 was Pakistan’s score when they beat India in the 2021 T20 World Cup group stage match, while England scored 170/0 in the semi-final to knock India out.

Pathan had slammed Sharif with an equally explosive tweet,"Aap mein or hum mein fark yehi hai. Hum apni khushi se khush or aap dusre ke taklif se. Is liye khud ke mulk ko behtar karne pe dhyan nahi hai (This is the difference between you and us. We are happy with ourselves, you look for happiness when others are in trouble. That is why you are not concentrating on your country’s well-being)."

Meanwhile, Both England and Pakistan, who featured in the 50-over World Cup final 30 years ago, also played the final. While captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan struck form in the seven-wicket victory over New Zealand, England’s opening pair of skipper Jos Buttler and Alex Hales put out a muscular masterclass to secure a 10-wicket win over India.

Eventually Pakistan lost the final by five wickets.

