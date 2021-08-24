USGC vs BER Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s USG Chemnitz vs Berlin CC, ECS T10 Dresden 2021 match 29, August 24, 04:30 pm IST

USG Chemnitz will go head-to-head against Berlin CC in back-to-back matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Dresden. Both the matches will be played at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, in Dresden, Tuesday, August 24 at 12:30 pm IST and 02:30 pm IST respectively.

USG Chemnitz started their ECS campaign with a tough loss to Britannia CC by 5 wickets, however, they made a tremendous comeback and won a thriller against the same opponent by 4 runs. They will look to continue their fight for a top-two finish to get a favourable tie in the knockout round.

On the other hand, Berlin CC are currently placed atop the Group B standings after they won four back-to-back matches in the competition. They got lucky in their third match, as Britannia CC forfeited the match due to some issues.

Both sides head into these fixtures on the back of positive results and they would want to maintain the winning momentum in this tournament.

Ahead of the match between USG Chemnitz and Berlin CC; here is everything you need to know:

USGC vs BER Telecast

The USG Chemnitz vs Berlin CC match will not be broadcasted in India.

USGC vs BER Live Streaming

The match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

USGC vs BER Match Details

The upcoming matches will be played at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, in Dresden, on Tuesday, August 24, at 12:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 02:30 pm IST.

USGC vs BER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rohit Grover

Vice-Captain: Varun Soraganvi

Suggested Playing XI for USGC vs BER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sandeep Gowda

Batsmen: Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Karan Singh, Rohit Grover, Varun Soraganvi

All-rounders: Imran Bukhari, Nagapratap Mahanandhi, Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla

Bowlers: Awais Zafar, Nick Kraiger, Adith Narayanan

USGC vs BER Probable XIs:

USG Chemnitz: Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Gopinath Manoharan, GN Khan, Varun Soraganvi, Abdul Andar, Rajesh Nagaraja (C), Ebadullah Momand, Sandeep Gowda (WK), Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla, Saeedullah Amarkheal, Adith Narayanan

Berlin CC: Rohit Grover, Awais Zafar (C), Reuben Davies, Abhilash Anantharam (WK), Nick Kraiger, Sahil Lal, Imran Bukhari, Karan Singh, Nagapratap Mahanandhi, Manish Tiwari, Gaurav Kaduskar

