USGC vs BICA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Dresden 2021 match, August 26, 12:30 PM IST

USGC vs BICA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Dresden 2021 between USG Chemnitz and Berlin International Cricket Academy:

USG Chemnitz will go head-to-head against Berlin International Cricket Academy in the 37th and 38th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Dresden. Both the matches will be played at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on August 26, Thursday at 12:30 PM IST and 02:30 pm IST respectively.

USG Chemnitz are doing a fine job in the ECS T10 Dresden. The team has confirmed their quarter-final spot with four victories from six league games. With eight points, Chemnitz are third in the points table. The team is coming into the competition after defeating USC Magdeburg in two back-to-back matches on Wednesday.

Berlin International Cricket Academy, on the other hand, are sitting at fourth place in the points table with two wins and four losses from six league games. Berlin will be low on confidence after losing their last two matches against Britannia CC by 7 and 8 wickets respectively. The team needs to address their batting issues at the earliest if they want to move ahead in the competition.

Ahead of the match between USG Chemnitz and Berlin International Cricket Academy; here is everything you need to know:

USGC vs BICA Telecast

The USG Chemnitz vs Berlin International Cricket Academy match will not be broadcasted in India.

USGC vs BICA Live Streaming

The match between BRI and BICA will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

USGC vs BICA Match Details

The upcoming match of the ECS T10 Dresden 2021 will be played between USG Chemnitz and Berlin International Cricket Academy at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on August 26, Thursday at 12:30 PM IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 02:30 pm IST.

USGC vs BICA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Abdulsamad Stanikzai

Vice-Captain- Chanti Pasupuleti

Suggested Playing XI for USGC vs BICA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Gopinath Manoharan

Batsmen: Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Varun Soraganvi, Rajesh Nagaraja, Chanti Pasupuleti, Ravi Vanukuri,

All-rounders: Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla, Abdul Andar

Bowlers: Saeedullah Amarkheal, Chandu Nagasai, Sampad Hota

USGC vs BICA Probable XIs:

USG Chemnitz: Ebadullah Momand, GN Khan, Varun Soraganvi, Abdul Andar, Rajesh Nagaraja (c), Sandeep Shivalinge-Gowda (wk), Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla, Saeedullah Amarkheal, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Gopinath Manoharan, Deep Prakash

Berlin International Cricket Academy: Sandan Chintanippu, Amar Shankarappa, Arun Kumar (c), Ravi Vanukuri, Vaibhav Patil, Anilchandra Kavi, Ankur Dubey, Sampad Hota, Chanti Pasupuleti, Mitul Patel, Chandu Nagasai

