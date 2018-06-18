Usman Khawaja 'Extremely Disappointed' After Omission from ODI Squad

"I was extremely disappointed, in all honesty," Khawaja told Australian radio station RSN when asked about his omission from the squad for the England series.
Khawaja, who has so far failed to set the stage on fire in the 50-over format, has 469 runs under his belt in 18 matches at an underwhelming average of 31.26. The Pakistan-born batsman though is confident that head coach Justin Langer has not shut the door on him completely.
"I’ve had a lot of chats to the selectors and a couple with ‘JL’ (Langer) about it. I was a bit disappointed but some things you can’t control. Hopefully I’ll get a chance over the next year," the southpaw added.
Khawaja has been one of Australia's most prolific run-getters in the 50-over format in domestic cricket. His tally of 1492 runs at an average 62.17 in the past four seasons in domestic one-day cricket is the third highest behind Cameron White and Nic Maddinson.
"I scored a lot of runs in one-day cricket for the last five or six years, especially in domestic cricket. Even when I’ve been away and played in a couple of (Australia A) tours. I’m not sure there’s a lot more I can do other than just keep trying to score runs and hopefully I get a chance. That’s part of cricket, selections. You’ve got to figure out a way to move past and try to score runs," a disappointed Khawaja added.
Khawaja's exclusion from the squad opened the doors for veteran Shaun Marsh, who vindicated his selection with a strokeful 131 in Cardiff in a high scoring match which saw the Aussies lose by 38 runs.
Khawaja though remains hopeful of making a comeback to the sqaud, which is extremely important if he wants to be a part of the Australian team that will look to defend their World Cup crown in England next year.
"I’ve had some really good chats with JL in all honesty and he’s been really clear about everything. Hopefully if I put my head down, keep training hard and doing all the right things, at some stage if there’s an opportunity, I’m still in line. Talking to (Langer), I think the door is still (open), I’ve just got to put my head down and hopefully an opportunity presents itself."
First Published: June 18, 2018, 3:51 PM IST