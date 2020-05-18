Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Usman Khawaja Lacked Consistency But Can't Write Him Off: Ricky Ponting

The 33-year-old Khawaja was recently left out of the Australia’s annual list of contracted players after he was dropped midway through last year’s Ashes.

May 18, 2020
Usman Khawaja Lacked Consistency But Can't Write Him Off: Ricky Ponting

One of Australia’s most decorated cricketers Ricky Ponting says senior batsman Usman Khawaja was axed from the national team due to his inconsistency but isn't willing to write off the southpaw just yet.

The 33-year-old Khawaja was recently left out of the Australia’s annual list of contracted players after he was dropped midway through last year’s Ashes.

“I honestly think now he’s going to find it difficult (to get back into the Australian team) and I feel for him,” Ponting told ABC Grandstand.

“I’ve always felt he’s a very good player and we probably never saw the absolute best of him at international cricket. We saw glimpses of it, and dribs and drabs, but not the consistently good player I thought he could have been for Australia.”

Ponting, however, hoped that Khawaja can score loads of runs in the domestic circuit and make an international comeback.

“One thing I know, you never write great players off. He’s got every opportunity once domestic cricket does start this summer, and all he can do is represent Queensland, get a truck load of runs under his belt and wait for another opportunity to come along.

“If it does I’m sure he wouldn’t let anyone down if he gets a chance to play again.” Khawaja has played 44 Tests and 40 ODIs, scoring 2,887 and 1,554 runs respectively. He has eight hundreds and 14 half-centuries in Tests and two hundreds in ODIs.

