Usman Khawaja's Brother Arsalan Set to be Jailed for Fake Terror Plots

Australia opener Usman Khawaja's brother, Arsalan Khawaja is set to be jailed over fake terror plots, but has pleaded guilty for the same as he was mentally ill at that time. He will be sentenced next month in the District Court, after he attempted to frame two men for terror offences in 2017 and 2018, according to foxsports.com.au.

On both the occassions, he was motivated by the desire ti sabotage the image of his romantic for two different women. He is now facing a maximum jail term of 10 years. “The offender has always accepted that the seriousness of the offending is one which can only be punished appropriately by a term of imprisonment and one of some significance,” Mr Boulten said.

“He’s ashamed of himself, he finds it hard to live with it,” Mr Boulten said as Khawaja wept.

“He’s not bunging this on, it’s real. It’s a real sadness about what he did.”

Boulten further reiterated that Khawaja was suffering from an acute mental illness.

“On the one hand, there’s little doubt that at the time the offender did what he did that he was suffering from mental illness,” Mr Boulten said.

“That it was enduring, severe and debilitating.

“He would never have done anything remotely like this if he wasn’t mentally ill. His mental illness was driving his thinking, it was preposterous. It was goal-orientated, but it was crazy.”

