Uttarakhand CM Orders Probe Into Wasim Jaffer Coaching Resignation Row Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has ordered a probe into the controversy surrounding the resignation of Wasim Jaffer as the head coach of the state's senior men's cricket team.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has ordered a probe into the controversy surrounding the resignation of Wasim Jaffer as the head coach of the state's senior men's cricket team. The probe was ordered after a delegation of Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) met the chief minister, an official at Rawat's office said.

A controversy had erupted after Jaffer resigned as the head coach of the state's senior men's cricket team on February 8 over charges of religious bias in the selection of players.

Jaffer, in his statement, made it clear that some of the undeserving players were given a nod without his consultation, while CAU brushed aside the allegations, citing the coach had 'issues'.

'The Better Team Won' - Social Media Reacts to India's Hammering of England in Chennai

If all this was not enough, now CAU is also looking into the possible bio-bubble breach. All this, though uncalled for, has taken an ugly turn. Jaffer -- who is the most prolific run-scorer in India's domestic cricket history -- his integrity is in question now.

He rightly said, "It is very disheartening and it is very sad, to be honest. I have worked with so much intensity and I was fully committed to being the coach of Uttarakhand. I always wanted to push the deserving candidates. It seemed like that I was fighting for every little thing. There was so much interference of the selectors, sometimes non-deserving players are being pushed.

"The secretary Mahim Verma has a lot of interference, whenever you talk to him, he says to talk to him. There were many roadblocks and he never responded to me. Towards the end, they selected the team for Vijay Hazare Trophy and I was not kept in the loop. They changed the captain, 11 players were changed, if things have to go down like this, then how can one work? I am not saying that I will select the team, but if you do not take my recommendation then what is the point of me being there."

Virat Kohli Lauds 'Superb Character and Fighting Spirit on Display' After Second Test

"I told them if you have me here just give me some freedom. I have played my cricket very fairly so I will never let any unexpected thing happen and I will not let any deserving cricketer miss the chance. I had conveyed everything to them but unfortunately, things did not happen like that. It is very very sad if I need to sit there and talk about the communal angle."