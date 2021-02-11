Uttarakhand Cricket Body Seeks Report on Alleged Bio-Bubble Breach Under Ex-Coach Wasim Jaffer Earlier in the day, Jaffer has come out swinging on the accusation of communalism which were levelled against him by the Secretary of the Uttarakhand Cricket Association. The 42-year-old said that after playing for India for so long, he is saddened to justify himself.

Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) has asked the men's team manager to submit a report into an alleged bio-bubble breach under then coach Wasim Jaffer. The state body has asked men's team manager Navneet Mishra to submit a report and the action comes in the wake of Jaffer's resignation from the post of head coach.

"The manager is being asked about the violation of the bio bubble and appropriate action will be taken by the association against the responsible person/sporting staff related to the above, as the safety of the players is of paramount importance to us," Mahim Verma said.

"It is to be aware that at present, considering the seriousness of the case related to the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand and Wasim Jaffer, the association has asked the manager of its men's team, Navneet Mishra, for a report regarding the above-related incidents. Further action will be ensured after presenting the data by them and all of you will be made aware of the above," he added.

Earlier in the day, Jaffer came out swinging on the accusation of communalism which were levelled against him by the Secretary of the Uttarakhand Cricket Association. The 42-year-old said that after playing for India for so long, he is saddened to justify himself.

Earlier the state cricket association had alleged that as head coach Jaffer pushed players of his religion into the playing eleven. Speaking to CNN News-18, he refuted those claims and cited the muslim players who are playing from the state.

"During Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, we had Iqbal Abdullah, who has played IPL, U-19 World Cup winner. Samad Falla, who has more than 300 First Class wickets They are playing as professional players, first of all. And there is just one Muslim player Mohammad Nazir and he didn’t even play a single game in the whole tournament. If I was a communal person, I would have played them all the matches. Let’s not even get there, it’s really sad that I have to come on this platform and explain these things after playing for India for so long," Jaffer said.