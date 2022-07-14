Uttarakhand Cricket Corruption: Head Coach, Secretary And Spokesperson Quizzed by Police

State police have been questioning Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) secretary Mahim Verma, team head coach Manish Jha and the board’s spokesperson Sanjay Gusain after the trio was named in an FIR filed by the father of a former U-19 cricketer for alleged extortion and death threats.

The FIR was filed at the Vasant Vihar police station in Dehardun by Virendra Sethi who alleges that his son was given death threats by Jha, team manager Navneet Mishra and video analyst Piyush Raghuvanshi during the Vijay Hazare tournament last year.

“For the past three days, we have called Mahim Verma, Manish Jha and Sanjay Gusain separately. We have interrogated them. We have taken their statements. If needed, it will be done again,” Janmejaya Khanduri, SSP Dehradun, was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

CAU has also been rocked by allegations of financial irregularities with players complaining of non payment of Dear Allowances and not being served food during matches and training sessions.

Robin Bist, who represents Uttarakhand as a professional, said during the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 quarterfinal against Mumbai, the players were told by the team manager to order food from ‘Swiggy’ or ‘Zomato’ and added that staying hungry for a day won’t kill them.

“We returned to the team hotel and, after our recovery session in the pool, went for lunch. The hotel staff said they were told not to serve us food. When we called the team manager, he replied: ‘Order something from Swiggy or Zomato or stay hungry. Ek din khana nahi khaoge toh mar nahi jaoge (If you don’t eat for a day, you won’t die)’,” Bisht was quoted as saying by the daily.

“Next day (after the quarterfinal), we had a flight to Delhi. After exiting the airport, we again called up our team manager to say that we needed to go to Dehradun. ‘Where is our bus?’ The reply came, ‘book a cab, bus or train. Our job was to get you guys to Delhi, not your homes’,” added Bisht.

Independent MLA Umesh Kumar has also made allegations of corruptions against CAU officials in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly.

“During Covid, CAU distributed Rs 6.5 crore as professional fees. I want to know to whom they paid this money? Before March 2020, the professional fees were around Rs 2.75 crore. During Covid, who had lunch and dinner of Rs 1.27 crore? How did they hire cricketing coaches? I raised this in Uttarakhand Sadan too. I think the BCCI should intervene; there is very big corruption going on here,” Kumar was quoted as saying by the daily.

