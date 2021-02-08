Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rishabh Pant to Donate Match Fees, Urges Others to Help

CRICKETNEXT

Team India star player Rishabh Pant was at his best against England during the first Test, where he scored a quickfire 91, and bailed his side out of trouble. Not just that, the youngster has now pledged to help the ones affected by the Uttarakhand Glacier Burst. The 23-year-old will donate his entire match fees, and urged other as well to chip in for the cause.

Team India star player Rishabh Pant was at his best against England during the first Test, where he scored a quickfire 91, and bailed his side out of trouble. Not just that, the youngster has now pledged to help the ones affected by the Uttarakhand Glacier Burst. The 23-year-old will donate his entire match fees, and urged other as well to chip in for the cause.

He tweeted:

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara has praised Pant for the way he batted in the first innings against England. "I am happy with the way overall he (Pant) is playing. He still has to learn a few more things. He still has to put the team into commanding position because he is capable of that and he is missing out on hundreds. So I am sure that he will learn from this -- I speak to him at times at the crease what are the shots he can play and what are the shots he can avoid. He just has to do it," said Pujara in the post match press conference.

"There is a clear communication with him that there are some shots which he needs to avoid. There are some shots which he can continue playing if they are in his range. Then there are times when he has to understand, and even the coaching staff always communicates with him, that he has to put the team first and be a little sensible at times. He has done that most of the times. There are times he gets out and he looks ugly, but he will learn," said Pujara who made 73.

