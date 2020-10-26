CRICKETNEXT

Uttarakhand Offers to Host One Group of Ranji Trophy Matches

Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) on Monday offered to host one group of the Ranji Trophy matches, saying that they are prepared to host the tournament in a bio-bubble.

  • PTI
  • Updated: October 26, 2020, 9:55 PM IST
Uttarakhand became the first team to start training under one roof with the CAU holding a month long men's and women's camps in separate bio-secure bubbles at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy & Kasiga International School in Dehradun respectively.

"We would like to propose to the BCCI that we will be happy to host Tournaments/Matches as per the resumption of the domestic season schedule once finalised," CAU Interim CEO Aman Singh wrote in a letter.

"We have already begun cricketing activities in the state with all the necessary protocols and safety measures as advised in the SOP's received from BCCI & MHA," he added. CAU added that they have eight grounds, seven in Dehradun and one in Kashipur, available where strict bio secure bubbles can be created.

"We will ensure that we take all the necessary measures to make sure that safety and security of all concerned is not compromised as per the plans and guidance by BCCI," the letter read. Earlier this month, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that the Indian domestic season will get underway from January 1, 2021.

The former India captain added that to minimise travel, matches are likely to be organised in four different centres dividing the four groups (A, B, C and Plate).

