UVA T20 Premier League: Live Streaming, When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Cricket Matches, Timings in India

The UVA T20 Premier League will mark the return of competitive cricket to Sri Lanka. The League will have 14 T20 games that will be played between June 29 and July 5. The tournament is a star-studded affair and will feature the likes of Tilakratne Dilshan, Thilan Tushara, Farveez Maharoof and Ajantha Mendis taking part. Four teams - Monaragala Hornets, Unilions Mahiyanganaya, Badulla Sea Eagles and Wellawaya Vipers will face off in what promises to be a week of high-intensity action for the UVA T20 Premier League Trophy.
Below is the full schedule, match timimgs, live streaming details and full squads.
UVA Premier League T20 Full Schedule and Match Timings (Timings in IST)
29 June, 11:00 am - Monaragala Hornets vs Wellawaya Vipers
29 June, 14:30 pm - Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Sea Eagle
30 June, 11:00 am - Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Wellawaya Vipers
30 June, 14:30 pm - Monaragala Hornets vs Sea Eagle
01 July, 11:00 am - Monaragala Hornets vs Unilions Mahiyanganaya
01 July, 14:30 pm - Wellawaya Vipers vs Sea Eagle
02 July, 11:00 am - Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Sea Eagle
02 Julu, 14:30 pm - Monaragala Hornets vs Wellawaya Vipers
03 July, 11:00 pm - Monaragala Hornets vs Sea Eagle
03 July, 14:30 pm - Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Wellawaya Vipers
04 July, 11:00 am - Monaragala Hornets vs Unilions Mahiyanganaya
04 July, 14:30 pm - Wellawaya Vipers vs Sea Eagle
05 July, 11:00 am - Eliminator 2nd Position vs 3rd Position
05 July, 14:30 pm - Grand Final 1st Position vs Winner of the Eliminator
UVA Premier League T20 Full Squads
Monaragala Hornets - Tilakratne Dilshan (C), Ajith Ekanayake (Wk), Kasun Senanayaka (Vc), Binura Fernando, Sriyaan Wijeratne, Chethan De Silva, Dhyan Ranatunga, Chamind Silva, Imesh Udayanga, Chaturanga Kumara, Pradeep Witharana, Nishan Mendis, Umesh Karunaratne, Mark Nawanjaya, Sachithra Serasinghe
Unilions Mahiyanganaya - Thilan Tushara (C), Hareen Silva, Manela Udrwatte, Anurudda Rayapaksa, Malinda Lokundttige, Kavidu Gunarathne (Wk), Sdnal Elwalage, Sriyaan Chandimal (Vc), Hasanjith Munaveera, Amal Anapanu, Bathya Jayasuriya, Nisal Perera, Ganuka Herath, Nuwan Pushpakumara, Suranga Wikramasinghe
Badulla Sea Eagles - Farveez Maharoof (C), Shehan Ranathunga (Vc), Nilanka Jayawardhana, Pardeep Samaraweera, Chaturanga Dissanayaka, Lahiru Udhesh, Gayan Lakshan, Navinda Imalka, Sameera Tharanga (Wk), Chanaka Mendis, Rohan Pathirana, Niroshan Chaturanga, Yashtha Madhusanka, Vishwa Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka
Wellawaya Vipers - Ajantha Mendis (C), Rashmina Kesara, Lahiru Maduwantha, Chathura Manaranga, Sandun Dushmantha, Chandana Lakmal, Achintha Eranda, Adithya Siriwardhana (Wk), Anith Bandasa, Akila Dushyentha, Amila Senadeera, Amila Thusara, Anjana Lakshan, Pavan Edirisinghe (Vc), Gayan Chathurange
UVA Premier League T20 Live Streaming
The UVA Premier League T20 will be streamed live on the Fancode app, YouTube and Facebook Live.
