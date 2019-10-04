Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Vaibhav Gehlot Elected Rajasthan Cricket Association President

Vaibhav got 25 votes while his opponent Ramprakash Chaudhary from the rival Rameshwar Dudi group received only six votes. All six posts of the RCA have been won by incumbent RCA President CP Joshi group.

IANS |October 4, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
Vaibhav Gehlot Elected Rajasthan Cricket Association President

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot was elected President of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) on Friday.

Vaibhav got 25 votes while his opponent Ramprakash Chaudhary from the rival Rameshwar Dudi group received only six votes. All six posts of the RCA have been won by incumbent RCA President CP Joshi group.

The other office-bearers elected include Aameen Pathan who is Vice-President, Mahendra Sharma (Secretary), Kishan Nimawat as Treasurer, Mahendra Nahar as Joint Secretary and Dewaram Chaudhary as member.

The RCA elections were being looked upon with keen interest with Vaibhav joining the fray after being inducted as treasurer from Rajsamand. He was supported by Joshi who also holds the post of Assembly Speaker.

However, former leader of opposition Rameshwar Dudi also filed his nomination for the RCA president's post which made these elections as Congress vs Congress.

The nomination of Dudi was cancelled on Wednesday evening which was followed by heavy sloganeering against the Chief Minister. The police had to resort to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

On Friday, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium was turned into a fortress in view of the tussle which was reported on Wednesday between the Dudi and Joshi groups.

Meanwhile, Dudi has raised questions about the overall election process and has accused Joshi of misusing government machinery. Allegations were also made against the Joshi camp of trying to pressurise the Dudi group to vote in their favour.

Three cricket associations -- Nagaur, Alwar and Sri Ganganagar -- were earlier disqualified due to their alleged connections with former RCA President Lalit Modi.

