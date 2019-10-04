Vaibhav Gehlot Elected Rajasthan Cricket Association President
Vaibhav got 25 votes while his opponent Ramprakash Chaudhary from the rival Rameshwar Dudi group received only six votes. All six posts of the RCA have been won by incumbent RCA President CP Joshi group.
Vaibhav Gehlot Elected Rajasthan Cricket Association President
Vaibhav got 25 votes while his opponent Ramprakash Chaudhary from the rival Rameshwar Dudi group received only six votes. All six posts of the RCA have been won by incumbent RCA President CP Joshi group.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 October, 2019
SA v INDPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019
SA v INDRanchi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Sat, 05 Oct, 2019
HK v OMAKuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures
Team Rankings