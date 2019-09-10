Vaidya to Lead India A Women's Team in Emerging Asia Cup

Devika Vaidya will lead the India A team for their upcoming tour of Bangladesh with S Meghana being her deputy on the tour, the BCCI confirmed in a press release.
The BCCI selection committee, led by Hemlata Kala, has named same 15-member squads for the two events.
The India A team will play a total of three unofficial ODI’s and three T20 matches against the Bangladesh A team.
All the one-day matches will be played at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox’s Bazar while the T20s will be played at Zahur Ahmed Cricket Stadium in Chattogram.
The 50-over contests will be played on October 4, 6 and 8 while the T20s will be played on October 11, 12 and 14.
Following the six games, the India A team will travel to Sri Lanka in October where they will take part in the Emerging Women’s Asia Cup
to be played in Sri Lanka from October 20-28, 2019.
India A tour to Bangladesh and Emerging Women’s Asia Cup: Devika Vaidya (Captain), S Meghana (vice-captain), Yastika Bhatia, Tejal Hasabnis, Tanushree Sarkar, Simarn Dil Bahadur, Nuzhat Parveen, R Kalpana, Manali Dakshini, Kshama Singh, Anjali Sarwani, Minnu Mani, Sushree Dibyadarshini, TP Kanwar, Rashi Kanojia
