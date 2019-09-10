Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

13 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 1: USA VS PNG

upcoming
USA USA
PNG PNG

Lauderhill, Florida

13 Sep, 201919:15 IST

Match 2: AFG VS ZIM

upcoming
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

14 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Vaidya to Lead India A Women's Team in Emerging Asia Cup

Devika Vaidya will lead the India A team for their upcoming tour of Bangladesh with S Meghana being her deputy on the tour, the BCCI confirmed in a press release.

Cricketnext Staff |September 10, 2019, 6:39 PM IST
Vaidya to Lead India A Women's Team in Emerging Asia Cup

Devika Vaidya will lead the India A team for their upcoming tour of Bangladesh with S Meghana being her deputy on the tour, the BCCI confirmed in a press release.

The BCCI selection committee, led by Hemlata Kala, has named same 15-member squads for the two events.

The India A team will play a total of three unofficial ODI’s and three T20 matches against the Bangladesh A team.

All the one-day matches will be played at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox’s Bazar while the T20s will be played at Zahur Ahmed Cricket Stadium in Chattogram.

The 50-over contests will be played on October 4, 6 and 8 while the T20s will be played on October 11, 12 and 14.

Following the six games, the India A team will travel to Sri Lanka in October where they will take part in the Emerging Women’s Asia Cup

to be played in Sri Lanka from October 20-28, 2019.

India A tour to Bangladesh and Emerging Women’s Asia Cup: Devika Vaidya (Captain), S Meghana (vice-captain), Yastika Bhatia, Tejal Hasabnis, Tanushree Sarkar, Simarn Dil Bahadur, Nuzhat Parveen, R Kalpana, Manali Dakshini, Kshama Singh, Anjali Sarwani, Minnu Mani, Sushree Dibyadarshini, TP Kanwar, Rashi Kanojia

Devika Vaidyaindia aindia a womens team

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

PNG v USA
Lauderhill, Florida

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019

ZIM v AFG
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...