'Valimai Update' Reaches WTC Final Too; Actor Ajith Kumar Fans Put Up Poster in Southampton

They’ve reached Southampton too. Not even the ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was spared, as fans of Tamil actor Ajith Kumar sought ‘valimai update’ at the Ageas Bowl even while watching the historic game. Seeking updates about Valimai, starring Ajith, has become a running joke across Tamil Nadu. The movie has been in the works for more than a year but the makers have remained tight lipped about developments, which has resulted in section of fans seeking updates from all types of celebrities. Political rallies, the India-England Test match in Chennai earlier this year were venues where fans sought ‘updates’ about the movie, apart from social media.

The latest to join the list is the World Test Championship final. Here’s a poster from the ground.

Earlier, during the Test series between India and England in India, fans had asked R Ashwin, and even Moeen Ali, for updates.

Ashwin had recalled the incident in his YouTube show after the second Test then, where he emerged Man of the Match for his eight wickets across two innings to go with his century.

“There was one striking funny moment that showed how passionate or crazy we people in Tamil Nadu are about movies. I was in the boundary line, and suddenly one guy called out ‘Ashwin, Ashwin, Ashwin.’ I turned around and asked him ‘what’, and he replied: ‘Valimai update?’

“I was totally foxed, didn’t understand what was going on. Later in the day I googled it. Next day, Moeen Ali came up and asked ‘What is Valimai?’ It meant they’ve asked Moeen Ali for Valimai update too when he has been at the boundary! Asking an England player for Valimai update was outstanding, I cannot take it off my head (laughs)!"

India were bowled out for 217 in their first innings of the WTC final.

