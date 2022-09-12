VAN vs FJ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier A match, September 13, 08:00 AM IST

VAN vs FJ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier A match between Vanuatu and Fiji: In the eighth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier A tournament, Vanuatu will be fighting a battle against Fiji. The team will have an edge as they defeated Fiji by a massive 57 runs in the curtain-raiser. Nalin Nipiko and Andrew Mansale smacked a fifty each to steer the team to a score of 174 runs. Chasing the total, Fiki were restricted to just 117 runs. The skipper Patrick Matautaava was the pick of the bowler with three wickets.

Speaking of their overall performance in the competition, Vanuatu are at the top. With two wins and one loss, the team has collected four points. Vanuatu’s only loss in the T20 extravaganza came in their last game as they were beaten by the Cook Islands by five wickets.

Fiji are sailing in a similar boat. They are second, with the same number of wins and losses as the toppers. After losing to Vanuatu, Fiji defeated the Cook Islands and Samoa by three wickets.

Ahead of the match between Vanuatu and Fiji, here is everything you need to know:

VAN vs FJ Telecast

Vanuatu vs Fiji game will not be telecast in India

VAN vs FJ Live Streaming

VAN vs FJ will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

VAN vs FJ Match Details

VAN vs FJ match will be played at the Independence Park in Port Vila at 08:00 AM IST on September 13, Tuesday.

VAN vs FJ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Andrew Mansale

Vice-Captain – Jone Petero Cabebula

Suggested Playing XI for VAN vs FJ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jarryd Allan

Batters: Ronald Tari, Jone Petero Cabebula, Wesele Batinibulu, Andrew Mansale

All-rounders: Joshua Rasu, Nalin Nipiko, Kiti Suliasi-Biudole Tavo

Bowlers: William Nalisa, Peni Vuniwaqa, Apolinaire Stephen

VAN vs FJ Probable XIs:

Vanuatu: Jarryd Allan (wk), Andrew Mansale (c), Joshua Rasu, Nalin Nipiko, Apolinaire Stephen, Simpson Obed, Bettan Viraliliu, Darren Wotu, Junior Kaltapau, Ronald Tari, William Nalisa

Fiji: Seru Marutu Tupou, Metuisela Beitaki (wk), Wesele Batinibulu (c), Jone Petero Cabebula, Kiti Suliasi-Biudole Tavo, Sosiceni Weleilakeba, Cakacaka Tuapati, Sekove Ravoka, Samuela Draunivudi, Peni Vuniwaqa, Josaia Baleicikobia

