Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020: Full Schedule, Full Squads and Live Streaming

The Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020, starting May 21, has been organised by the Vanuatu Cricket Association, the official board of cricket in the Republic of Vanuatu in the South Pacific Ocean.
All the matches in the Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 will be played on Saturday, except the first match which will be played on May 21.
The matches will take place at 7.30 am and 9.30 am (IST) on every Saturday. The league will see three teams participating – Mighty Efate Panthers, Ifira Sharks and MT Bulls. The Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 final will be played on June 13.
The Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 will be live-streamed on Crictracker YouTube Channel.
Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 schedule:
May 21
MT Bulls vs Ifira Sharks – 07:30 AM IST
Ifira Sharks vs MT Bulls – 09:30 AM IST
May 23
Ifira Sharks vs Mighty Efate Panthers – 07:30 AM IST
Mighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks – 09:30 AM IST
May 30
Mighty Efate Panthers vs MT Bulls- 07:30 AM IST
MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers- 09:30 AM IST
June 06
Mighty Efate Panthers vs MT Bulls – 09:30 AM IST
June 13
Final- 09:30 AM IST
Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020: Team squad
Mighty Efate Panthers: Brian Tari, Edwell Kalfau, Jarryd Allan, Joshua Rasu, Junior Alfred Carlot, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Manu Kenni, McMillan Markia, Richard Barnes, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Simpson Obed, Tony Tamata, Wesley Vira, William Laumae, Lazaro Carlot, Lency Shem, Lenika Natapei.
MT Bulls: Andrew Mansale, Clement Tommy, Damien Chilia, Nono Chilia, Patrick Matautaava, Philip Tsione, Rival Samson, Shay Narai, Vincent Matautaava, Wamejo Wotu, Williamsing Nalisa, Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Godfrey Mangau, Julian Tommy, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea.
Ifira Sharks: Alex Stephen, Fernando Laumae, Gilmour Kaltongga, Harry Pakoa, Jamal Vira, Michael Avock, Ambong Rakau, Apolinaire Stephen, Nalin Nipiko, Niko Unavalu, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Wolford Kalworai, Bethan Moli, Brenan Meyer.
