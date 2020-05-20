Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Cricketnext Staff |May 20, 2020, 8:53 PM IST
Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020: Full Schedule, Full Squads and Live Streaming

The Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020, starting May 21, has been organised by the Vanuatu Cricket Association, the official board of cricket in the Republic of Vanuatu in the South Pacific Ocean.

All the matches in the Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 will be played on Saturday, except the first match which will be played on May 21.

The matches will take place at 7.30 am and 9.30 am (IST) on every Saturday. The league will see three teams participating – Mighty Efate Panthers, Ifira Sharks and MT Bulls. The Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 final will be played on June 13.

The Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 will be live-streamed on Crictracker YouTube Channel.

Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 schedule:

May 21

MT Bulls vs Ifira Sharks – 07:30 AM IST

Ifira Sharks vs MT Bulls – 09:30 AM IST

May 23

Ifira Sharks vs Mighty Efate Panthers – 07:30 AM IST

Mighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks – 09:30 AM IST

May 30

Mighty Efate Panthers vs MT Bulls- 07:30 AM IST

MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers- 09:30 AM IST

June 06

MT Bulls vs Ifira Sharks – 07:30 AM IST

Mighty Efate Panthers vs MT Bulls – 09:30 AM IST

June 13

Ifira Sharks vs Mighty Efate Panthers – 07:30 AM IST

Final- 09:30 AM IST

Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020: Team squad

Mighty Efate Panthers: Brian Tari, Edwell Kalfau, Jarryd Allan, Joshua Rasu, Junior Alfred Carlot, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Manu Kenni, McMillan Markia, Richard Barnes, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Simpson Obed, Tony Tamata, Wesley Vira, William Laumae, Lazaro Carlot, Lency Shem, Lenika Natapei.

MT Bulls: Andrew Mansale, Clement Tommy, Damien Chilia, Nono Chilia, Patrick Matautaava, Philip Tsione, Rival Samson, Shay Narai, Vincent Matautaava, Wamejo Wotu, Williamsing Nalisa, Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Godfrey Mangau, Julian Tommy, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea.

Ifira Sharks: Alex Stephen, Fernando Laumae, Gilmour Kaltongga, Harry Pakoa, Jamal Vira, Michael Avock, Ambong Rakau, Apolinaire Stephen, Nalin Nipiko, Niko Unavalu, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Wolford Kalworai, Bethan Moli, Brenan Meyer.

