Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 Ifira Sharks v Mighty Efate Panthers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IS vs MFE

In their opening fixture, Ifira Sharks will lock horns with Mighty Efate Panthers for the second match of the Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020.

Cricketnext Staff |May 20, 2020, 9:17 PM IST
In their opening fixture, Ifira Sharks will lock horns with Mighty Efate Panthers for the second match of the Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020. The match will be played on the inaugural day of the series on May 21. Just like most of the matches in this league, the IS vs MFE Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 match will take place at the Hybrid Oval. The IS vs MFE will kick off at 9.30 am IST.

When will the Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 Ifira Sharks vs Mighty Efate Panthers match take place?

The Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 Ifira Sharks vs Mighty Efate Panthers is the second match of the series. It will take place at the Hybrid Oval Stadium on May 21. The match is scheduled to start at 9.30 am IST.

Where to watch Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 Ifira Sharks vs Mighty Efate Panthers on TV in India?

The viewers can live stream the IS vs MFE clash on television in India on the channels Sony Six, Sony ESPN and 1Sports.

Where to online live stream Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 Ifira Sharks vs Mighty Efate Panthers in India?

Viewers can watch the Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 IS vs MFE match live streaming on SonyLiv, Now TV, SuperSport Live, Willow TV Online or Rooter.

