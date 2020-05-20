The first match of the Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 will see a face-off between MT Bulls and the Mighty Efate Panthers on May 21. The Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 MTB vs MFE match will be played at the Hybrid Oval. The MTB vs MFE, Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020, game will commence at 7.30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).
Both the teams will look forward to starting the league on a hit note by securing a win in their first match.
When will the Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers match take place?
The Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers is the first match of the series. It will take place at the Hybrid Oval Stadium on May 21. The match is scheduled to start at 7.30 am IST.
Where to watch Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers on TV in India?
The viewers can live stream the MTB vs MFE clash on television in India on the channels Sony Six, Sony ESPN and 1Sports.
Where to online live stream Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers in India?
To watch the online live streaming of the Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 MTB vs MFE match, viewers can the online apps of SonyLiv, Now TV, SuperSport Live, Willow TV Online or Rooter.
Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch MTB vs MFE
The first match of the Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 will see a face-off between MT Bulls and the Mighty Efate Panthers on May 21.
