MTB vs MFE Dream11 Team Prediction Vanuatu T10 League 2020 – Cricket Fantasy Prediction Tips

The MTB vs MFE Vanuatu T10 League 2020 clash will take place at the Hybrid Oval on Thursday, May 21

Cricketnext Staff |May 20, 2020, 10:59 PM IST
Vanuatu T10 League 2020 MTB vs MFE Dream11 Team Prediction Vanuatu T10 League 2020 – Cricket Fantasy Prediction Tips

The first match of the Vanuatu T10 League 2020 will see a clash between MT Bulls and Mighty Efate Panthers. The MTB vs MFE Vanuatu T10 League 2020 clash will take place at the Hybrid Oval on Thursday, May 21. The first match of the series is scheduled to start at 7.30 am IST.

In India, the Vanuatu T10 League 2020 MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers clash will be broadcasted on Sony Six, Sony ESPN and 1Sports. Viewers can also live stream the Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 MTB vs MFE on online apps of SonyLiv, Now TV, SuperSport Live, Willow TV Online or Rooter.

Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020 IFIRA Sharks vs Mighty Efate Panthers: weather and pitch report

The pitch of the Hybrid Oval in neutral. The toss-winning team should choose to bowl first. The weather is expected to cloudy.

Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020 IFIRA Sharks vs Mighty Efate Panthers: Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Wicket Keeper: Clement Tommy

Batsmen: Julian Tommy, Joshua Rasu, Lazaro Carlot

All-Rounders: Andrew Masnale (Captain), Patrick Matautaava (C), Brian Tari, Kendy Kenneth

Bowlers: Williamsing Nalisa, Godfrey Mangau, Edwell Kalafu

MTB vs MFE Match 1 Playing XI

MT Bulls: Julian Tommy, Rival Samso, Clement Tommy (WK), Philip Tsione, Malon Tastuki, Andrew Mansale (C), Patrick Matuataava, Godfrey Mangau, Williamsing Nalisa, Shray Narai, Darren Wotu

Mighty Efate Panthers: Joshua Rasu (C), Kendy Kenneth, McMillan Markia (WK), Wesley Vira, Simpson Obed, William Laumae, Edwell Kalfau, Manu Kenni, Lazaro Carlot, Shem Sala, Brian Tari

