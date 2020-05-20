Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IS vs MFE Dream 11 Team Prediction Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020 -- Cricket Fantasy Prediction Tips

The Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020 IFIRA Sharks vs Mighty Efate Panthers match will be played at Vanuatu Cricket Ground at Hybrid Oval

May 20, 2020, 11:00 PM IST
Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020 IS vs MFE Dream 11 Team Prediction T10 -- Cricket Fantasy Prediction Tips

IFIRA Sharks will take on Mighty Efate Panthers in the second game of Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020 on Thursday, May 21. The Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020 IFIRA Sharks vs Mighty Efate Panthers match will be played at Vanuatu Cricket Ground at Hybrid Oval. The match starts at 3:00 pm local time (9:30 am IST). This is the second game that the ME Panthers will be playing. The IFIRA Sharks is being led by Nalin Nipiko, while the ME Panthers is being captained by Joshua Rasu.

The T10 tournament will be spread across four weeks where a total of ten matches will be played including the final. IFIRA Sharks, MT Bulls and ME Panthers are the three teams taking part in this tournament.

Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020 IFIRA Sharks vs Mighty Efate Panthers: weather conditions

As per reports, the venue might see cloudy weather and showers from 4 pm onwards.

Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020 IFIRA Sharks vs Mighty Efate Panthers: Dream11 Fantasy predictions

Wicket Keeper: Jarryd Allan

Batsmen: Joshua Rasu, William Yamak, Apolinaire Stephen

All-Rounders: Brian Tari, Nalin Nipiko, Stephane Sandy, Jamal Vira

Bowlers: Edwell Kalfau, Lency Shem, Michael Avock

Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020 IFIRA Sharks vs Mighty Efate Panthers: Team prediction

Nalin Nipikpo has played 14 T20 games for Vanuatu scoring 312 runs. He has also claimed 24 wickets in the games. Rasu on his part has scored 374 runs across 13 innings.

Apart from Joshua Rasu, key players for the Panthers will include Kendy Kenneth and Brian Tari. On the other hand, Richard Barnes, Tony Tamata, Selwyn Garae, McMillan Markia, Lenika Natapei, Jarryd Allan and Junior Alfred Carlot are likely to sit out the game.

For the Sharks, Apolinaire Stephen and William Yamak are two key players apart from the captain. However, Michael Avock, Gilmour Kaltongga, Fernando Laumae, Bethan Moli, Ambong Rakau and Brenan Meyer are not expected to make the team for the first match.

Predicted Playing XI for IFIRA Sharks: Jamal Vira (WK), Apolinaire Stephen, Nalin Nipiko (C), Wolford Kalworai, Michael Avock, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Niko Unavalu, Harry Pakoa, Alex Stephen.

Predicted Playing XI for Mighty Efate Panthers: Jarryd Allan (WK), Edwell Kalfau, Kenny Tari, Tony Tamata, Lency Shem, Alfred Carlot, Simpson Obed, Joshua Rasu (C), Lazaro Carlot, Brian Tari, Selwyn Garae

