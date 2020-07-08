VAR vs DIC Dream11 Team ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Varmdo CC vs Djurgardens IF Cricketforening – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 8, 2020

VAR vs DIC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka | Dream11 European Cricket Series will now move to Stockholm's Botkyrka. Sweden's capital city recently hosted a T10 series between June 15 and June 19 in which Pakistanska Foreningen emerged as the victors and the next installment begins July 8. Teams will face the other four teams of the group once each in the group stage after which the top two teams from both the groups will move into the four-match knockouts to be held on July 10. All the matches will be played at the Märsta Cricket Club in Stockholm.
VAR vs DIC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Wynand Boshoff
VAR vs DIC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Daniel Nissila, Richie Robbins, Abdur Rahman
VAR vs DIC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Najeeb Akhlaqi (CAPTAIN), Shahzeb Choudhary, Ankit Dubey (VICE CAPTAIN), Kashif Aziz
VAR vs DIC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Imumudin Orya, Bilal Momand, Zahid Naqwi
Varmdo CC Javed Ahmadzai, Irfan Nazir, Samir Momand, Abdur Rahman, Khaled Anwar, Najeeb Akhlaqi, Ibadur Rahman, Kashif Aziz, Imamudin Orya, Faqir Khan, Qasim Nqibzai
Djurgardens IF Cricketforening Mitchell O’Connor, Richie Robbins, Shahzeb Choudhry (C), Asim Bukhari, Aritra Bhakat, Ankit Dubey, Daniel Nissila, Serge Conein, Prashant Shukla, Joe Taylor, Wynand Boshoff.
