VAR vs DIC Dream11 Team ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Varmdo CC vs Djurgardens IF Cricketforening – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 8, 2020

VAR vs DIC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / VAR vs DIC Dream11 Best Picks / VAR vs DIC Dream11 Captain / VAR vs DIC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Vineet Ramakrishnan |July 8, 2020, 11:55 AM IST
VAR vs DIC Dream11 Team ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Varmdo CC vs Djurgardens IF Cricketforening – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 8, 2020

VAR vs DIC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka | Dream11 European Cricket Series will now move to Stockholm's Botkyrka. Sweden's capital city recently hosted a T10 series between June 15 and June 19 in which Pakistanska Foreningen emerged as the victors and the next installment begins July 8. Teams will face the other four teams of the group once each in the group stage after which the top two teams from both the groups will move into the four-match knockouts to be held on July 10. All the matches will be played at the Märsta Cricket Club in Stockholm.

VAR vs DIC ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

VAR vs DIC ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW LIVE SCORE HERE

VAR vs DIC ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Match Details

July 8– 1:30 PM IST from Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm

VAR vs DIC ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka My Dream11 Team

VAR vs DIC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Wynand Boshoff

VAR vs DIC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Daniel Nissila, Richie Robbins, Abdur Rahman

VAR vs DIC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Najeeb Akhlaqi (CAPTAIN), Shahzeb Choudhary, Ankit Dubey (VICE CAPTAIN), Kashif Aziz

VAR vs DIC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Imumudin Orya, Bilal Momand, Zahid Naqwi

VAR vs DIC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Varmdo CC Javed Ahmadzai, Irfan Nazir, Samir Momand, Abdur Rahman, Khaled Anwar, Najeeb Akhlaqi, Ibadur Rahman, Kashif Aziz, Imamudin Orya, Faqir Khan, Qasim Nqibzai

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening Mitchell O’Connor, Richie Robbins, Shahzeb Choudhry (C), Asim Bukhari, Aritra Bhakat, Ankit Dubey, Daniel Nissila, Serge Conein, Prashant Shukla, Joe Taylor, Wynand Boshoff.

