VAR vs SKK Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka | Dream11 European Cricket Series will now move to Stockholm's Botkyrka. Sweden's capital city recently hosted a T10 series between June 15 and June 19 in which Pakistanska Foreningen emerged as the victors and the next installment begins July 9. Teams will face the other four teams of the group once each in the group stage after which the top two teams from both the groups will move into the four-match knockouts to be held on July 10. All the matches will be played at the Märsta Cricket Club in Stockholm.
VAR vs SKK ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Match Details
July 9– 3:30 PM IST from Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm
VAR vs SKK ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka My Dream11 Team
VAR vs SKK Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Javed Ahmadzai
VAR vs SKK Dream11 Team Batsmen: Rahul Gowthaman, Bhargav Mahesh, Shyam Balasubramanian
VAR vs SKK Dream11 Team All-rounders: Anbarasan Thamizharasan, Najeeb Akhlaqi, Kashif Aziz
VAR vs SKK Dream11 Team Bowlers: Pravin Marani (VICE CAPTAIN), Venkat Natarajan (CAPTAIN), Charles Samuel, Khaled Anwar
VAR vs SKK Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Varmdo CC Samir Momand, Imamudin Orya, Kashif Aziz (C), Najeeb Akhlaqi, Javed Ahmadzai (WK), Abdur Rahman, Noori Sanagul, Ibadur Rahman, Khaled Anwar, Faqir Khan, Qasim Nqibzai
Stockholm Super Kings Rahul Gowthaman, Bhargav Mahesh, Kamaraj Kandasamy, Sembian Sundarapandian (WK), Praveen Marani, Anbarasan Thamizharasan, Ganesh Prashanth, Venkat Natarajan, Charles Samuel, Pradeep Rao, Shyam Balasubramanian
VAR vs SKK Dream11 Team ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Varmdo CC vs Stockholm Super Kings – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 9, 2020
