Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKYRKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 16, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 July, 2020

2ND INN

Spanga United CC

97/8 (10.0)

Spanga United CC
v/s
Stockholm Tigers
Stockholm Tigers*

15/0 (0.5)

Stockholm Tigers need 83 runs in 55 balls at 9.05 rpo
Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

35/1 (17.4)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by England (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

VAR vs SKK Dream11 Team ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Varmdo CC vs Stockholm Super Kings – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 9, 2020

VAR vs SKK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / VAR vs SKK Dream11 Best Picks / VAR vs SKK Dream11 Captain / VAR vs SKK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 9, 2020, 12:22 PM IST
VAR vs SKK Dream11 Team ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Varmdo CC vs Stockholm Super Kings – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 9, 2020

VAR vs SKK Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka | Dream11 European Cricket Series will now move to Stockholm's Botkyrka. Sweden's capital city recently hosted a T10 series between June 15 and June 19 in which Pakistanska Foreningen emerged as the victors and the next installment begins July 9. Teams will face the other four teams of the group once each in the group stage after which the top two teams from both the groups will move into the four-match knockouts to be held on July 10. All the matches will be played at the Märsta Cricket Club in Stockholm.

VAR vs SKK ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

VAR vs SKK ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

VAR vs SKK ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Match Details

July 9– 3:30 PM IST from Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm

VAR vs SKK ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka My Dream11 Team

VAR vs SKK Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Javed Ahmadzai

VAR vs SKK Dream11 Team Batsmen: Rahul Gowthaman, Bhargav Mahesh, Shyam Balasubramanian

VAR vs SKK Dream11 Team All-rounders: Anbarasan Thamizharasan, Najeeb Akhlaqi, Kashif Aziz

VAR vs SKK Dream11 Team Bowlers: Pravin Marani (VICE CAPTAIN), Venkat Natarajan (CAPTAIN), Charles Samuel, Khaled Anwar

VAR vs SKK Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Varmdo CC Samir Momand, Imamudin Orya, Kashif Aziz (C), Najeeb Akhlaqi, Javed Ahmadzai (WK), Abdur Rahman, Noori Sanagul, Ibadur Rahman, Khaled Anwar, Faqir Khan, Qasim Nqibzai

Stockholm Super Kings Rahul Gowthaman, Bhargav Mahesh, Kamaraj Kandasamy, Sembian Sundarapandian (WK), Praveen Marani, Anbarasan Thamizharasan, Ganesh Prashanth, Venkat Natarajan, Charles Samuel, Pradeep Rao, Shyam Balasubramanian

