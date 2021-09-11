Varun Chakravarthy Reacts After India T20 World Cup Call Up

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy has fulfilled one of his dreams after making the cut in the 15 -member India squad for the T20 World Cup slated to be held in UAE and Oman from October 17. Varun, who is currently in Abu Dhabi as part of the KKR camp for the second leg of IPL 2021, is happy but is keeping himself fully focused on making that call count.

The spinner expressed his gratitude and said that it was a matter of great privilege to represent India for the T20 World Cup.

The spinner said that while he was elated about the call-up, he is not celebrating it too much because he has a bigger duty in front of him.

Varun said playing in IPL will surely help them as it would allow the team to understand the conditions is Dubai and Abu Dhabi in a better way. He added that this knowledge of the pitches or the dew factor is surely going to equip the players better for the T20 World Cup.

He credited KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar and former captain Dinesh Karthik for his achievement and thanked them for believing in him despite injuries. He said both of them have played a great role in his career and gave him a chance when he could not even play domestic cricket.

The second leg of IPL 14 is set to begin on September 19 with the contest between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dubai. KKR will restart with their campaign with a clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 20.

