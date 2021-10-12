Varun Chakravarthy Talks About Online Hate he Received After Contracting Coronavirus in First Leg of IPL 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the entire human race. The pandemic has been extra harsh on those who were forced to undergo self-isolation after contracting the deadly disease. During quarantine, we often turned up to social networking sites to keep ourselves engaged. However, sometimes, it tends to have a negative effect on us due to all the hate and troll armies. One such victim of this toxic culture is Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

Chakravarthy was among the few players who tested positive for the coronavirus during the first leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to postpone the marquee event. And, at a time, when Chakravarthy needed all the support he couldto battle the coronavirus, he received immense hatred from the cricket enthusiasts as they were ripped apart from their daily moorings due to the postponement of the league. Other than Chakravarthy, KKR’s Sandeep Warrier had also tested positive for the virus.

Recently, on World Mental Health Day, Chakravarthy spoke about online abuse and how he coped up with it. The video of the same was also shared by the official Twitter handle of the two-time IPL champions.

“In a world where you can be anything, be kind This #WorldMentalHeathDay, let’s pledge to refrain from social media trolling as you never know the damage it may cause,” the Kolkata based franchise captioned the video on the microblogging site.

In a world where you can be anything, be kind 💜This #WorldMentalHeathDay, let’s pledge to refrain from social media trolling as you never know the damage it may cause.#KKRFilms x Payments on @amazonIN #PayAmazonSe #KKR #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/EQO3ZvTOn5 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 10, 2021

Along with Chakravarthy, former KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik and Abhishek Nayar were also featured in the video.

“I remember when Dr Srikanth just called and I still remember the words he told me, it’s, unfortunately, positive Varun,” Chakravarthy said recalling the horrifying day. He further said at the moment, he did not realize the fallout or the effect of him testing positive would have on the league.

The ace cricketer also recalled that he received several messages and emails in the aftermath of the incident with some people even saying that he should have died.

