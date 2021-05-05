Varun Chakravarthy to Sandeep Warrier to Amit Mishra: Anatomy of IPL Bubble Breach

Stunning details of IPL bio-bubble breach is coming out a day after the multi-million dollar IPL 2021 was called off due to surge in cases within the bio-bubble. A report in TOI has traced how Coronavirus might have sneaked into the foolproof bubble. Unlike last year, this year the bands issued turned out to be faulty and therefore BCCI had to do manual contact tracing. This is what they found.

Chakravarthy Had Meal With Warrier

The report states Varun Chakravarthy was taken to a hospital for a shoulder scan but this is the official word. The sources in the know says he was taken to the hospital for an abdomen inflammation. He returned to bio-bubble and had a meal with his KKR colleague Sandeep Warrier. This was on May 1.

Sandeep Warrier Meets Amit Mishra at Motera

Later both players traveled with the rest of the team to Narendra Modi Stadium where they had a practice session scheduled. Now Delhi Capitals were also practicing there at the same time. By this time it’s understood that Warrier had contracted the virus. Meanwhile Chakravarthy complained of uneasiness and he was quickly isolated in masseur’s room. However, Warrier had a chat with Amit Mishra as DC and KKR practiced. It’s at this moment, BCCI believes the bubble was breached and virus spread to another team.

Amit Mishra Complains of Uneasiness

Mishra returned to his hotel and soon complained of not feeling well. After which he was isolated and was asked undergo an RT-PCR. As news of KKR duo testing positive broke, both the teams decided that they will conduct daily tests. But by then it was a bit late. As of now, two other teams have fallen prey to the virus possibly due to another bubble breach in New Delhi. Wriddhiman Saha of SRH and CSK’s bowling coach Lakshmipati Balaji alongside CEO Kasi Viswanathan have tested positive. Three of them were stationed in Delhi. More contact tracing is expected to bring further clarity.

