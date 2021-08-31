Vasoo Paranjape Tribute: Vasoo is Cricket, Cricket is Vasoo. To his Dying Day, He Was True to the Game

Three months short of his 83rd birthday, Vasudeo Jagannath Paranjape, best known as Vasoo, left the Indian cricket firmament in tears as he breathed his last in his Matunga home in Mumbai.

Vasoo played just 29 first class matches for Mumbai and Baroda, scoring 785 runs and taking nine wickets, but the impact he had on Mumbai and Indian cricket was evident in the outpouring of love, respect, gratitude and grief, in that order.

Sunil Gavaskar was at the Paranjape residence, Sachin Tendulkar posted an emotional message on Twitter in which he said: “I feel a piece of me has left this world.”

Paranjape played a critical role in Tendulkar being picked for India when he was, as a man child on the Pakistan tour of 1989. While selectors were worried that this stripling would be bullied, battered and bruised by Pakistan’s bowling attack, Paranjape famously told them: “Yeh lagne wala player nahin, yeh lagaane wala player.” (This is not a player who will get hit, but one who will dish it out.)

Gavaskar’s affection for Vasoo has spanned decades. Vasoo was Gavaskar’s captain at Dadar Union Sporting Club, and it was here, and by his mentor what he was given the nickname Sunny, which has stuck ever since.

“All of us at Dadar Union can’t thank him enough for his guidance, for his spirit, and most importantly for him being the conscience keeper of our beloved game of cricket,” Gavaskar had said in a touching video message at the launch of the book Cricket Drona — For the Love of Vasoo Paranjape, co-written by Jatin Paranjape and your correspondent. “We learnt from him that we must always stay true to the game.”

To his dying day, Paranjape was true to the game.

One of the great romantics and cricket tragics, Paranjape lived for cricket.

Having been fortunate enough to have spent countless hours over more than two decades listening to his pearls of wisdom, I can say with authority that that that not one moment of that was wasted.

To put it succinctly, Vasoo loved the game more than anyone who was more knowledgable, and was more knowledgable than anyone who loved it more.

It was this combination that allowed him to play a critical role in the lives of so many cricketers with just a deft touch at the right time.

In the book, Rohit Sharma, who refers to Paranjape as a “father figure” recalls: “When I look back, I realise how shrewdly Sir had forged the path that led me to the world stage of cricket. I was not from a big club or a big school or a college team. I was an outlier. But Sir’s recommendations to Pravin Amre, Kiran More and Dilip Vengsarkar got people talking about me, and I delivered on that promise. Without Sir by my side in those early years, I would not have been able to achieve as much as I fortunately have.”

But his reach spread far beyond Mumbai, for Paranjape was blind to city, state, religion, caste and and all the other factors that divide us; all he had eyes for was cricketers.

As coach of multiple junior India camps, he influenced cricketers of every state. It was Paranjape who told a 14-year-old Rahul Dravid, then a reserve wicketkeeper who could bat, that he would play for India, but as a batsman, not a wicketkeeper. It was Paranjape who told a teenaged tall allrounder from Karnataka not to worry too much about batting but focus on his fast leg spin. That boy was Anil K, who grew up to by Anil Kumble, one of India’s greatest match winners.

But, it is not only the high and mighty that Paranjape touched. On any given day, he could be spotted at a cricket ground, sitting quietly in a corner, floppy hat on, perhaps under the shade of a tree, watching the action. It mattered little to him if the game was a Test match or an Under-13 inter-club contest. As long as it was cricket, Vasoo was there.

In the course of working on the book on Paranajape, one thing that struck me was how readily players came forward to share their thoughts and experiences. The common thread was that each of them was grateful to Vasoo, for he had made a telling impact in their cricket pathways in a unique way.

The most emotional of these encounters was with Ramesh Powar, the former India off spinner who is now the coach of the Indian women’s team. Very soon after we began speaking, Powar broke down and wept openly. “While I thought I was a nobody, Vasoo Sir had faith in me. I won’t call him my guru, because a guru is someone who just teaches you,” said Powar. “To me, he is much more than that: a guiding light that appeared in my life at the right time. Without him, I would have been nowhere.”

To me Vasoo is cricket and cricket is Vasoo.

In his passing, the game did not lost only its greatest servant, it lost a visionary, a compassionate soul and the heartbeat of why we love the great game.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here