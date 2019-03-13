Vaughan Urges ODI Favourites England to Play 'Smarter' at World Cup

Loading...
It's because of their "fearless approach" that England are currently the No. 1 side in the 50-over format, but Vaughan believes they will also have to be "smarter" with their approach and not take too much of high-risk.
“Morgan is a tremendous leader and the way that he has managed the ODI set up for the last four years has been great," said Vaughan at an ICC event in Bristol.
“If you think about the way England played in the last World Cup, it was pre-historic and we went with the wrong personnel.
“He has ripped that up as soon as got back to English shores and it has really been him that I look at and think he has changed the way we play and the culture around the ODI team.
“They’ve got a fearless approach they go out and play with now and sometimes it is too fearless so I think they could play smarter and when they have the quality that they have got I don’t think they need to play so high-risk.
“England are right up there with the best teams in the world and that has been proven to be the case over the last few years but there is a group of teams. Australia look like they might be pulling something together now with their one-day team. India have proved they are going to be a force especially with Virat Kohli so if I had to narrow it down to two - I would say it is between England and India.”
England suffered a humiliating exit in the 2015 World Cup but Vaughan feels playing at home will give them a slight advantage.
“The home advantage could give us that edge when you look at how important it has been in the last few World Cups.
“In 2011 the hosts were India and they won it and then in 2015 the hosts were Australia and they won it.
“England were the hosts two years ago in the Champions Trophy and got knocked out in the semi-finals so home advantage counts for a lot but it can also bring a lot more pressure.
“You would like to think that knowing the pitches and the venues and having played so well in the past in ODIs - it should give England an advantage.”
