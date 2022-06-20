VCC VS ACT Dream11 Team Prediction For ECS Austria 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Vienna CC vs Austria Cricket Tigers, June 20, Seebarn Cricket Ground, 4 PM IST

VCC VS ACT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s VCC VS ACT ECS Austria 2022 match 3 between Vienna CC vs Austria Cricket Tigers: Vienna Cricket Club and Austrian Cricket Tigers will play against each other in the 3rd match of the ECS Austria 2022 tournament at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on June 20.

Vienna CC lost their last two encounters and will be hoping to make a strong comeback against ACT. The team has several veteran cricketers like Jaweed Zadran, Shahil Momin, and Daniel Eckstein. Their rising star Ali Rahemi has also been in the limelight due to his amazing performances. The 20-year-old will be looking to put his mark on the match.

The Austrian Cricket Tigers also have a balanced side. Their squad has the perfect blend of experience and young flair. Mirza Ahsan has been the backbone of the batting line-up. The 33-year-old will be expected to take responsibility and help ACT in putting up runs on the board. The Austrian Cricket Tigers will like to get off to a positive start in this tournament.

Ahead of the match between Vienna CC vs Austria Cricket Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

VCC VS ACT Telecast

The match between Vienna CC and Austria Cricket Tigers will not be telecast in India.

VCC VS ACT Live Streaming

The match between Vienna CC and Austria Cricket Tigers will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

VCC VS ACT Match Details

The VCC VS ACT match will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn on Monday, June 20, at 4 pm IST.

VCC VS ACT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Imran Asif

Vice-Captain: Hamid Khan

Suggested Playing XI for VCC VS ACT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Quinton Norris

Batters: Himanshu Jha, Imran Asif, Adnan Haider, Ali Rahemi

All-rounders: Hamid Khan, Naveed Hussain, Janan Ghelzai

Bowlers: Hammad Rana, Sivakrishna Donepudi, Divith Wijesekara

Vienna CC vs Austria Cricket Tigers Possible XIs

Vienna CC Predicted Line-up: Quinton Norris, Himanshu Jha, Vamsi Golla, Ali Rahemi, Zeshan Arif, Navin Wijesekera, Hamid Khan, Janan Ghelzai, Junaid Syed, Sivakrishna Donepudi, Divith Wijesekara

Austria Cricket Tigers Predicted Line-up: Balwinder Singh, Imran Asif, Mirza Ahsan, Adnan Haider, Aqib Iqbal, Naveed Hussain, Umair Tariq, Michael Subhan, Adeel Tariq, Zubair Azizi, Hammad Rana

