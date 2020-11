VCC vs BCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Rome, Venezia Cricket Club vs Bologna Cricket Club Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

: VCC vs BCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / VCC vs BCC Dream11 Best Picks / VCC vs BCC Dream11 Captain / VCC vs BCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

After defeating Bologna Cricket Club in November 6 match by 12 runs, Venezia Cricket Club will be eyeing another win in their next campaign. The two teams are scheduled to meet on Saturday, November 7. Both VCC and BCC have also played one other match each apart from this one on November 6. In the outing, Venezia Cricket Club lost the fixture to Bergamo United Cricket Club by 39 runs. Bologna Cricket Club on the other hand defeated Defentas Sporting club by 8 wickets.

ECS T10 Rome, Venezia Cricket Club vs Bologna Cricket Club fixture is scheduled for 1:45 PM IST. The 21st match of the series will be played at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground.

Venezia Cricket Club vs Bologna Cricket Club Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

Venezia Cricket Club vs Bologna Cricket Club Match Details

November 7 - 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground.

Venezia Cricket Club vs Bologna Cricket Club Score / Scorecard

VCC vs BCC Dream11 team for Venezia Cricket Club vs Bologna Cricket Club

VCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction, Venezia Cricket Club vs Bologna Cricket Club captain: Muhammad Adnan

VCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction, Venezia Cricket Club vs Bologna Cricket Club vice-captain: Suresh Kolli

VCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction, Venezia Cricket Club vs Bologna Cricket Club wicket keeper: Sojun Islam

VCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction, Venezia Cricket Club vs Bologna Cricket Club batsmen: Hosan Ahmed, Malik Sarfraz, Shagar Choquder,

VCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction, Venezia Cricket Club vs Bologna Cricket Club all-rounders: Muhammad Adnan, Suresh Kolli, Nazmul Haque

VCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction, Venezia Cricket Club vs Bologna Cricket Club bowlers: Rajib Miah, Mahmudul Islam, Tuhin Mazi, Khayer Abul.

Venezia Cricket Club playing 11 against Bologna Cricket Club: Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Simone Bolgan, Sojun Islam, Mahmudul Islam, Nishantha N Fernando D, Ali Hassan Cheema, Biplob Miah, Munna Ahammed, Mahbub Khan

Bologna Cricket Club playing 11 against Venezia Cricket Club: Qasim Janjua, Ankush Kumar, Akash Deep, Khayer Abul, Muhammad Adnan, Faizan Hussain, Zain Iftikhar, Hashir Iftikhar, Haseeb Khan, Suresh Kolli, Kashan Mazhar