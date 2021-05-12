VCC vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for ECS T10 Prague 2021 match, May 12, 06:30 pm IST

- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd ODI - 19 Jul, MonUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jul, SatUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
VCC vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for ECS T10 Prague 2021 match, May 12, 06:30 pm IST
Check here VCC vs BRD Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the ECS T10 Prague 2021 match between Vinohrady CC and Brno Raiders. Also, check the schedule of the Vinohrady CC vs Brno Raiders match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 12, 2021, 1:23 PM IST
VCC vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague 2021 match between Vinohrady CC and Brno Raiders:Vinohrady CC and Brno Raiders will lock against each other in the 36th match of the 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Prague match. The highly-anticipated encounter will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Wednesday, May 12 at 06:30 pm IST. VCC will have an edge over BRD as in their last outing, VCC won by 25 runs.
Vinohrady CC are experiencing a dream ride in the ECS T10 Prague 2021 as they have won five out of six games and are placed at the second spot on the points table of Group A. Their last outing came against Prague Spartans Mobilizers where they registered a win by 58 runs.Brno Raiders, on the other hand, are languishing at the last spot after losing all four games. Their last encounter saw them registering a defeat against Vinohrady CC by 25 runs.
Ahead of the match between Vinohrady CC and Brno Raiders; here is everything you need to know:
VCC vs BRDTelecast
The ECS T10 Prague 2021 is not telecasted in India
VCC vs BRD Live Streaming
The match between VCC vs BRD is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
VCC vs BRD Match Details
The 36th match of ECS T10 Prague 2021 between Vinohrady CC and Brno Raiders will be played on Wednesday, May 12 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague. The game will commence at 06:30 pm IST.
VCC vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: R Tomar
Vice-Captain: C Pearce
Suggested Playing XI for VCC vs BRD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Wicketkeepers: C Pearce
Batsmen: F Heydenrych, A Matta, V Godara
All-rounders: R Tomar, S Goud, A K Vasudevan
Bowlers: V Margasahayam, Y Patel, S Ramaro, N Joseph
VCC vs BRD Probable XIs:
Vinohrady CC: Siddarth Goud, Chris Pearce (wk), Ritik Tomar, Frederick Heydenrych, Nirmal Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Ben Boulton-Smith, Yashkumar Patel, Vikrant Godara, Sarbojeet Bhowmick.
Brno Raiders: Arunkumar Vasudevan (c), Muhammad Ansar, Naveen Joseph, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Aamir Husain, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Piyush Tripathi, Ashish Matta, Praveen Prasad, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Raghavendra Singh
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking