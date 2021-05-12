CRICKETNEXT

VCC vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for ECS T10 Prague 2021 match, May 12, 06:30 pm IST

Check here VCC vs BRD Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the ECS T10 Prague 2021 match between Vinohrady CC and Brno Raiders. Also, check the schedule of the Vinohrady CC vs Brno Raiders match.

VCC vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague 2021 match between Vinohrady CC and Brno Raiders:Vinohrady CC and Brno Raiders will lock against each other in the 36th match of the 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Prague match. The highly-anticipated encounter will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Wednesday, May 12 at 06:30 pm IST. VCC will have an edge over BRD as in their last outing, VCC won by 25 runs.

Vinohrady CC are experiencing a dream ride in the ECS T10 Prague 2021 as they have won five out of six games and are placed at the second spot on the points table of Group A. Their last outing came against Prague Spartans Mobilizers where they registered a win by 58 runs.Brno Raiders, on the other hand, are languishing at the last spot after losing all four games. Their last encounter saw them registering a defeat against Vinohrady CC by 25 runs.

Ahead of the match between Vinohrady CC and Brno Raiders; here is everything you need to know:

VCC vs BRDTelecast

The ECS T10 Prague 2021 is not telecasted in India

VCC vs BRD Live Streaming

The match between VCC vs BRD is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

VCC vs BRD Match Details

The 36th match of ECS T10 Prague 2021 between Vinohrady CC and Brno Raiders will be played on Wednesday, May 12 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague. The game will commence at 06:30 pm IST.

VCC vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: R Tomar

Vice-Captain: C Pearce

Suggested Playing XI for VCC vs BRD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: C Pearce

Batsmen: F Heydenrych, A Matta, V Godara

All-rounders: R Tomar, S Goud, A K Vasudevan

Bowlers: V Margasahayam, Y Patel, S Ramaro, N Joseph

VCC vs BRD Probable XIs:

Vinohrady CC: Siddarth Goud, Chris Pearce (wk), Ritik Tomar, Frederick Heydenrych, Nirmal Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Ben Boulton-Smith, Yashkumar Patel, Vikrant Godara, Sarbojeet Bhowmick.

Brno Raiders: Arunkumar Vasudevan (c), Muhammad Ansar, Naveen Joseph, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Aamir Husain, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Piyush Tripathi, Ashish Matta, Praveen Prasad, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Raghavendra Singh

Upcoming Matches