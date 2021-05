VCC vs BRG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Prague 2nd Semi-final match, May 15 02:30 pm IST

VCC vs BRG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today's ECS T10 Prague match between Vinohrady CC and Brno Rangers:Vinohrady CC will lock horns with Brno Rangers in the second semi-final of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Prague at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Saturday.The Vinohrady CC had a very good campaign this season. They won six games in the group stage, losing just one. They finished at second place in Group A. Siddarth Goud was VCC’s star performer with the bat, scoring 129 runs and Venkatesh Margasahayam did well with the ball with eight wickets under his belt.

On the other hand, Brno Rangers were unbeaten in the group stage. The Rangers won six out of their opening eight games as two matches ended in a no result.For the Rangers, Rahat Ali picked five wickets and Dylan Steyn scored 173 runs for Rangers during the league stage.

Ahead of the second semi-final match between Vinohrady CC and Brno Rangers; here is everything you need to know:

VCC vs BRG Telecast

Not televised in India.

VCC vs BRG Live Streaming

The match between VCC vs BRG is available to be streamed live on Fan code.

VCC vs BRG Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, May 15 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague. The game will start at 02:30 pm (IST).

VCC vs BRG captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Ritik Tomar

Vice-Captain: Ali Kashif

VCC vs BRG Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jan Hoffmann

Batsmen: Dylan Steyn, Ali Kashif, Nirmal Kumar, Ben Boulton-Smith

All-rounders: Siddarth Goud, Ritik Tomar, Frederick Heydenrych

Bowlers: Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel, Naveed Ahmed

VCC vs BRG probable playing XI:

Vinohrady CC: Siddarth Goud (c), Ritik Tomar, Frederick Heydenrych, Nirmal Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Ben Boulton-Smith, Mikulas Stary (wk), Yashkumar Patel, Vikrant Godara, Sarbojeet Bhowmick

Brno Rangers: Dylan Steyn (c), Ali Kashif, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Rahat Ali, Naveed Ahmed, Kudzai Chomusora, Saeed Rasul, Sandeep Tiwari, Sony Mitra, Jan Hoffmann (wk), Sitaram Prabhukhot

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here