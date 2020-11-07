VCC vs DSC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Rome, Venezia Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

VCC vs DSC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / VCC vs DSC Dream11 Best Picks / VCC vs DSC Dream11 Captain / VCC vs DSC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

In their second outing for Saturday and 23rd match of the ongoing ECS T10 Rome, Venezia Cricket Club will play against Defentas Sporting Club. Both the teams have been on losing sides of their previous outing against BUCC and BCC, respectively, on November 6.

The outing will mark fifth match for both the teams – VCC and DSC – as they struggle to establish their place in the semi-finals. Defentas Sporting Club are having a disappointing time in the tournament, starting right away from their first matches. The team have lost all the outings they have played so far and have little hope to excel in the upcoming matches. Placed last at the Group B points table. DSC do not only need good batting and bowling line-up but some smart strategies as well to move up the charts.

Venezia CC are comfortably sitting at the 2nd spot of the Group B points table, as they have secured three wins in four matches played so far. Pushing towards another victory, the team will not lose any opportunity to secure itself in the semi-finals.

VCC vs DSC ECS T10 Rome, Venezia Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

VCC vs DSC ECS T10 Rome, Venezia Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club Match Details

November 7 - 5:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Roma Cricket Ground

VCC vs DSC ECS T10 Rome, Venezia Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club Score / Scorecard

ECS T10 Rome VCC vs DSC Dream11 team for Venezia Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club

ECS T10 Rome VCC vs DSC Dream11 prediction, Venezia Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club captain: Nazmul Haque

ECS T10 Rome VCC vs DSC Dream11 prediction, Venezia Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club vice-captain: Abdur Jemi

ECS T10 Rome VCC vs DSC Dream11 prediction, Venezia Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club wicket keeper: Sojun Islam

ECS T10 Rome VCC vs DSC Dream11 prediction, Venezia Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club batsmen: Hosan Ahmed, Nazmul Haque, Shadamgul Zadran

ECS T10 Rome VCC vs DSC Dream11 prediction, Venezia Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club all-rounders: Shagar Choquder, Muhammed Hossain, Rajib Miah, Mukhtiar Singh

ECS T10 Rome VCC vs DSC Dream11 prediction, Venezia Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club bowlers: Mahmudul Islam, Tuhin Mazi, Abdur Jemi.

VCC vs DSC ECS T10 Rome, Venezia Cricket Club playing 11 against Defentas Sporting Club: Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque (c), Hosan Ahmed, Rajib Miah, Mahbub Khan, Sojun Islam (wk), Shagar Choquder, Mahmudul Islam, Biplob Miah, Simone Bolgan, Tuhin Mazi

VCC vs DSC ECS T10 Rome, Defentas Sporting Club playing 11 against Venezia Cricket Club: Mohsin Ahmed, Muhammed Hossain, Ravinder Bhullar, Mukhtiar Singh (c), Asraful Islam (wk), Hossain Jakir, Mandeep Kumar, Shadamgul Zadran, Abdur Jemi, Talvinder Deep, Joynal Abedin