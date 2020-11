VCC vs DSC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Rome, Venezia Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

VCC vs DSC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / VCC vs DSC Dream11 Best Picks / VCC vs DSC Dream11 Captain / VCC vs DSC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more.

Venezia Cricket Club and Defentas Sporting Club will clash with each other in a Group B match of the ECS T10 Rome. This will be their first match of the tournament and both will try to start their campaign with a win. Both teams have one more match to play after this one. The pitch is expected to favour the batsmen and the team that wins the toss would likely go for batting first. The match will be played at 03:45 pm IST at the Roma Cricket Ground, Rome.

VCC vs DSC ECS T10 Rome, Venezia Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Rome can be watched online on FanCode.

VCC vs DSC ECS T10 Rome, Venezia Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club: Live Score / Scorecard

VCC vs DSC ECS T10 Rome, Venezia Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club: Match Details

November 05 – 03:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Roma Cricket Ground, Rome

ECS T10 Rome VCC vs DSC Dream11 team for Venezia Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club

ECS T10 Rome VCC vs DSC Dream11 team for Venezia Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club captain: Mukhtiar Singh

ECS T10 Rome VCC vs DSC Dream11 team for Venezia Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club vice-captain: Nazmul Haque

ECS T10 Rome VCC vs DSC Dream11 team for Venezia Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club wicketkeeper: Sojun Islam

ECS T10 Rome VCC vs DSC Dream11 team for Venezia Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club batsmen: Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Asraful Islam, Mohsin Ahmed

ECS T10 Rome VCC vs DSC Dream11 team for Venezia Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club all-rounders: Miah Alamin, Mahmdul Islam, Mukhtiar Singh

ECS T10 Rome VCC vs DSC Dream11 team for Venezia Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club bowlers: Rajib Miah, Shagar Choquder, Shajahan Arif

VCC vs DSC ECS T10 Rome, Venezia Cricket Club playing 11 against Defentas Sporting Club: Sojun Islam (WK), Nazmul Haque, Miah Alamin, Hosan Ahmed, Mahmdul Islam, Mahbub Khan, Ali-Hasan Cheema, Tuhin Mazi, Munna Ahammed, Shagar Choquder, Rajib Miah

VCC vs DSC ECS T10 Rome, Defentas Sporting Club playing 11 against Venezia Cricket Club: Asraful Islam (WK), Mukhtiar Singh, Mohsin Ahmed, Muhammed Hossain, Mandeep Kumar, Ravinder Bhullar, Tirath Singh, Shadamgul Zadran, Joynal Abedin, Shajahan Arif, Abdul Jemi