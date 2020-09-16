VCC vs EXC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / VCC vs EXC Dream11 Best Picks / VCC vs EXC Dream11 Captain / VCC vs EXC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

VCC vs EXC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Capelle, Voorburg Cricket Club vs Excelsior 20: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Match 3 of the opening day of ECS T10 Capelle will be played between Voorburg Cricket Club and Excelsior 20. While Excelsior will be playing their first match of the series, it will be the second for VCC, who are scheduled to take on Sparta 1888 in the opening match of the day. VCC has a promising squad with the likes of Bas De Leede and T de Grooth, who can be the key players on their side. On the other hand, EXC will be banking on the performances of Ben Cooper and Rens Van Troost who hold envious past records. The match will be played at 4:30 IST at the Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle.

VCC vs EXC ECS T10 Capelle 2020, Voorburg Cricket Club vs Excelsior 20 Live Streaming

All matches of ECS T10 Capelle 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

VCC vs EXC ECS T10 Capelle 2020, Voorburg Cricket Club vs Excelsior 20: Live Score / Scorecard

VCC vs EXC ECS T10 Capelle 2020, Voorburg Cricket Club vs Excelsior 20: Match Details

September 16 - 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 VCC vs EXC Dream11 team for Voorburg Cricket Club vs Excelsior 20

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 VCC vs EXC Dream11 team for Voorburg Cricket Club vs Excelsior 20 captain: Bas de Leede

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 VCC vs EXC Dream11 team for Voorburg Cricket Club vs Excelsior 20 vice-captain: Rens van Troost

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 VCC vs EXC Dream11 team for Voorburg Cricket Club vs Excelsior 20 wicketkeeper: T Nota

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 VCC vs EXC Dream11 team for Voorburg Cricket Club vs Excelsior 20 batsmen: T de Grooth, A Razzaqi, Ben Cooper

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 VCC vs EXC Dream11 team for Voorburg Cricket Club vs Excelsior 20 all-rounders: B de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Lorenzo Ingram, Rens van Troost

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 VCC vs EXC Dream11 team for Voorburg Cricket Club vs Excelsior 20 bowlers: I Ahmad, Vivian Kingma, Roel Verhagen, Pradeep Kumar

VCC vs EXC ECS T10 Capelle 2020, Voorburg Cricket Club playing 11 against Excelsior 20: T de Grooth, A Razzaqi, R Pieterse, Bas de Leede, F de Lange, Aryan Dutt, T Nota (WK), I Ahmad, Vivian Kingma, A Qasim Ahmed

VCC vs EXC ECS T10 Capelle 2020, Excelsior 20 playing 11 against Voorburg Cricket Club: Jelte Schoonheim, Ryan Campbell, Sebastiaan Gokke, Ben Cooper, Corey Rutgers, Lorenzo Ingram, Rens van Troost, Luuk Kroesen, Roel Verhagen, Tom Heggelman, Pradeep Kumar

