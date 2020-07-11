VCC vs HCC Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish Premier League - T20 | Dream11 European Cricket Series will now move to Stockholm's Botkyrka Semi-Final. Sweden's capital city recently hosted a T10 series between June 15 and June 19 in which Pakistanska Foreningen emerged as the victors and the next installment begins July 11. Teams will face the other four teams of the group once each in the group stage after which the top two teams from both the groups will move into the four-match knockouts to be held on July 11. All the matches will be played at the Märsta Cricket Club in Stockholm.
VCC vs HCC Finnish Premier League - T20 Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
VCC vs HCC Finnish Premier League - T20 Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
VCC vs HCC Finnish Premier League - T20 Match Details
July 11 – 3:30 PM IST from Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm
VCC vs HCC Finnish Premier League - T20 My Dream11 Team
VCC vs HCC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Zahidulla Kamal
VCC vs HCC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Ravi Sanjeewa Kahingala, Chanaka Jayasinge, Pulkit Arora
VCC vs HCC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Ameer Hamsa Warsha (CAPTAIN), Vikas Joshi, Madura Milan Hettiarachilage (VICE CAPTAIN), Aniketh Pushthay
VCC vs HCC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Akhil Arjunan, Buddhika Nishanka Liyanage, Rakesh Bhaskar
VCC vs HCC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Vantaa CC Joe Taylor, Richie Robbins, Shahzeb Choudhry (C), Asim Bukhari, Aritra Bhakat, Ankit Dubey, Daniel Nissila, Serge Conein, Prashant Shukla, Liam Karlsson, Wynand Boshoff.
Helsinki Cricket Club Faheem Shah (WK), Khalid Mehmood, Khurshed Alam, Shahid Ali, Imran Ullah, Arslan Ali, Shah Zeb, Muhammad Munir (C), Javed Ahmad, Qazi Rashid, Anas Tanveer.
Follow @CricketNext for more
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
VCC vs HCC Dream11 Team Finnish Premier League - T20 Vantaa CC vs Helsinki Cricket Club – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 11, 2020
VCC vs HCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / VCC vs HCC Dream11 Best Picks / VCC vs HCC Dream11 Captain / VCC vs HCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings