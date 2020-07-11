Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

204 (67.3)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

318 (102.0)

England trail by 99 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

VCC vs HCC Dream11 Team Finnish Premier League - T20 Vantaa CC vs Helsinki Cricket Club – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 11, 2020

VCC vs HCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / VCC vs HCC Dream11 Best Picks / VCC vs HCC Dream11 Captain / VCC vs HCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 11, 2020, 12:04 PM IST
VCC vs HCC Dream11 Team Finnish Premier League - T20 Vantaa CC vs Helsinki Cricket Club – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 11, 2020

VCC vs HCC Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish Premier League - T20 | Dream11 European Cricket Series will now move to Stockholm's Botkyrka Semi-Final. Sweden's capital city recently hosted a T10 series between June 15 and June 19 in which Pakistanska Foreningen emerged as the victors and the next installment begins July 11. Teams will face the other four teams of the group once each in the group stage after which the top two teams from both the groups will move into the four-match knockouts to be held on July 11. All the matches will be played at the Märsta Cricket Club in Stockholm.

VCC vs HCC Finnish Premier League - T20 Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

VCC vs HCC Finnish Premier League - T20 Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

VCC vs HCC Finnish Premier League - T20 Match Details

July 11 – 3:30 PM IST from Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm

VCC vs HCC Finnish Premier League - T20 My Dream11 Team

VCC vs HCC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Zahidulla Kamal

VCC vs HCC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Ravi Sanjeewa Kahingala, Chanaka Jayasinge, Pulkit Arora

VCC vs HCC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Ameer Hamsa Warsha (CAPTAIN), Vikas Joshi, Madura Milan Hettiarachilage (VICE CAPTAIN), Aniketh Pushthay

VCC vs HCC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Akhil Arjunan, Buddhika Nishanka Liyanage, Rakesh Bhaskar

VCC vs HCC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Vantaa CC Joe Taylor, Richie Robbins, Shahzeb Choudhry (C), Asim Bukhari, Aritra Bhakat, Ankit Dubey, Daniel Nissila, Serge Conein, Prashant Shukla, Liam Karlsson, Wynand Boshoff.

Helsinki Cricket Club Faheem Shah (WK), Khalid Mehmood, Khurshed Alam, Shahid Ali, Imran Ullah, Arslan Ali, Shah Zeb, Muhammad Munir (C), Javed Ahmad, Qazi Rashid, Anas Tanveer.

Follow @CricketNext for more

BRP vs BRGdream11Dream11 teamFantasy TipsFinnish Premier League - T20 live scoreFinnish Premier League - T20 live streamingFinnish Premier League - T20 scorecardFinnish Premier League T20VCC vs HCC Dream11VCC vs HCC Dream11 predictionVCC vs HCC Dream11 teamVCC vs HCC Dream11 top picksVCC vs HCC live scoreVCC vs HCC Scorecard

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more