VCC vs KAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 match, April 15, 4:30 PM IST

VCC vs KAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 match between Voorburg and SV Kampong:

Voorburg will aim for a seventh consecutive victory as they will take on SV Kampong on Friday at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle. Voorburg are showing good consistency in the ECS Netherlands T10. The team is yet to taste defeat. They are at the top of the points table with six wins from as many games. Voorburg head into the Friday game by outplaying Salland by 36 runs and seven wickets. The two games saw an exemplary performance by the Voorburg bowlers as the opposition could score only 45 and 83 runs.

SV Kampong are also doing well in the league. With four wins and two losses, they are occupying second place. In their last game, Kampong scored a stunning victory over Punjab Rotterdam by eight wickets. The team chased the target of 89 runs within just six overs.

Ahead of the match between Voorburg and SV Kampong, here is everything you need to know:

VCC vs KAM Telecast

Voorburg vs SV Kampong game will not be telecast in India.

VCC vs KAM Live Streaming

The ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

VCC vs KAM Match Details

The match will be played at Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle at 4:30 PM IST on April 15, Friday.

VCC vs KAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Shaheryar Butt

Vice-Captain - Floris De Lange

Suggested Playing XI for VCC vs KAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Floris De Lange, Ratha Alphonse, Bas de Leede

Batters: Shaheryar Butt, Hamed Ijaz, Nehaan Gigani

All-rounders: Usman Malik, Pierre Jacod

Bowlers: Saurabh Zalpuri, Tushar Sharma, Ali Qasim

VCC vs KAM Probable XIs:

Voorburg: Bas de Leede(c), Ali Qasim, Navjot Singh, Musa Ahmad, Floris De Lange(Wk), Shariz Ahmad, Rehan Waheed, Harold Vogelaar, Nehaan Gigani, Amrit Singh, Vivian Kingma

SV Kampong: Hamed Ijaz, Saurabh Zalpuri, Ratha Alphonse (wk), Usman Malik (c), Shaheryar Butt, Dipesh Khardia, Rana Bilal Siddique, Tushar Sharma, Tushar Bhakre, Jimme Wikkerink, Pierre Jacod

