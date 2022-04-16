VCC vs KAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 match, April 16, 04:30 PM IST

VCC vs KAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 match between Voorburg and SV Kampong:

It will be a must-win encounter for Voorburg and SV Kampong as they will square off against each other in the first Qualifier match of the ECS Netherlands T10 on Saturday. The team winning the contest will confirm a berth in the final while the losing side will get another chance as they will play the second qualifier.

Voorburg were absolutely stunning in the league round. The team won its first six games to make a solid statement in the T10 Championship. However, they failed to give a good end to their campaign as they lost their last two matches to Kampong by six wickets and 37 runs.

Two brilliant wins against Voorburg put SV Kampong in second place in the points table. They also won six league matches while losing two games. Kampong will be buzzing with confidence on Saturday as they are on a three-match winning streak.

Ahead of the match between Voorburg and SV Kampong, here is everything you need to know:

VCC vs KAM Telecast

Voorburg vs SV Kampong game will not be telecast in India

VCC vs KAM Live Streaming

The ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

VCC vs KAM Match Details

The match will be played at Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle at 04:30 PM IST on April 16, Saturday.

VCC vs KAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ratha Alphonse

Vice-Captain - Shaheryar Butt

Suggested Playing XI for VCC vs KAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Floris De Lange, Bas de Leede, Ratha Alphonse

Batters: Hamed Ijaz, Nehaan Gigani, Shaheryar Butt

All-rounders: Usman Malik, Pierre Jacod

Bowlers: Saurabh Zalpuri, Ali Qasim, Tushar Sharma

VCC vs KAM Probable XIs:

Voorburg: Musa Ahmad, Bas de Leede(c), Ali Qasim, Navjot Singh, Floris De Lange(Wk), Shariz Ahmad, Nehaan Gigani, Amrit Singh, Vivian Kingma, Rehan Waheed, Harold Vogelaar

SV Kampong: Jimme Wikkerink, Hamed Ijaz, Saurabh Zalpuri, Ratha Alphonse (wk), Usman Malik (c), Shaheryar Butt, Tushar Sharma, Tushar Bhakre, Pierre Jacod, Dipesh Khardia, Rana Bilal Siddique

