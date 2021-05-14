VCC vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Prague 2021 match, May 14, 2:30 pm IST

VCC vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague 2021 match between Vinohrady CC and Prague Barbarians Vandals:The second quarter-final of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Prague will see Vinohrady CC locking horns against Prague Barbarians Vandals at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Friday, May 14 at 2:30 pm IST.

Vinohrady CC enjoyed a good run in the league stage of ECS T10 Prague League 2021 as they finished at the second position on the points table of Group A after winning six of their eight league games. In their last encounter, Vinohrady CC were up against Brno Raiders and they managed to outplay the Raiders by six wickets.

Prague Barbarians Vandals aren’t much behind VCC as they finished their league stage at third position in Gropu B. Prague Barbarians Vandals won five out of their eight league games. Their last league match saw them defeating Prague CC Rooks by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Vinohrady CC and Prague Barbarians Vandals; here is everything you need to know:

VCC vs PBV Telecast

The ECS T10 Prague 2021 is not telecasted in India.

VCC vs PBV Live Streaming

The match between VCC vs PBV is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

VCC vs PBV Match Details

The second quarter-final of ECS T10 Prague 2021 will be played between Vinohrady CC and Prague Barbarians Vandals at the VinorCricket Ground in Prague. The game will commence at 2:30 pm IST on May 14, Friday.

VCC vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Divyendra Singh

Vice-Captain: Siddarth Goud

Suggested Playing XI for VCC vs PBV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Chris Pearce

Batsmen: Nirmal Kumar, Sahil Grover, Jahanur Hoque

All-rounders: Frederick Heydenrych, Ritik Tomar, Siddarth Goud, Sabawoon Davizi

Bowlers: Amritpal Rai, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel

VCC vs PBV Probable XIs:

Vinohrady CC: Siddarth Goud (C), Ritik Tomar, Frederick Heydenrych, Yashkumar Patel, Chris Pearce (WK), Nirmal Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Ben Boulton-Smith, Vikrant Godara, Sarbojeet Bhowmick

Prague Barbarians Vandals: Divyendra Singh (C & WK), Sabawoon Davizi, Jahanur Hoque, Sahil Grover, Andrew Sim, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Bilal Samad, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Amritpal Rai, Uday Gali, Harsha Chaganty

