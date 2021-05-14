VCC vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Prague 2021 match, May 14, 2:30 pm IST

- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd ODI - 19 Jul, MonUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jul, SatUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
VCC vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Prague 2021 match, May 14, 2:30 pm IST
Check here VCC vs PBV Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the ECS T10 Prague 2021 match between Vinohrady CC and Prague Barbarians Vandals. Also, check the schedule of the Vinohrady CC vs Prague Barbarians Vandals match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 14, 2021, 4:42 PM IST
VCC vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague 2021 match between Vinohrady CC and Prague Barbarians Vandals:The second quarter-final of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Prague will see Vinohrady CC locking horns against Prague Barbarians Vandals at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Friday, May 14 at 2:30 pm IST.
Vinohrady CC enjoyed a good run in the league stage of ECS T10 Prague League 2021 as they finished at the second position on the points table of Group A after winning six of their eight league games. In their last encounter, Vinohrady CC were up against Brno Raiders and they managed to outplay the Raiders by six wickets.
Prague Barbarians Vandals aren’t much behind VCC as they finished their league stage at third position in Gropu B. Prague Barbarians Vandals won five out of their eight league games. Their last league match saw them defeating Prague CC Rooks by six wickets.
Ahead of the match between Vinohrady CC and Prague Barbarians Vandals; here is everything you need to know:
VCC vs PBV Telecast
The ECS T10 Prague 2021 is not telecasted in India.
VCC vs PBV Live Streaming
The match between VCC vs PBV is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
VCC vs PBV Match Details
The second quarter-final of ECS T10 Prague 2021 will be played between Vinohrady CC and Prague Barbarians Vandals at the VinorCricket Ground in Prague. The game will commence at 2:30 pm IST on May 14, Friday.
VCC vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Divyendra Singh
Vice-Captain: Siddarth Goud
Suggested Playing XI for VCC vs PBV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Chris Pearce
Batsmen: Nirmal Kumar, Sahil Grover, Jahanur Hoque
All-rounders: Frederick Heydenrych, Ritik Tomar, Siddarth Goud, Sabawoon Davizi
Bowlers: Amritpal Rai, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel
VCC vs PBV Probable XIs:
Vinohrady CC: Siddarth Goud (C), Ritik Tomar, Frederick Heydenrych, Yashkumar Patel, Chris Pearce (WK), Nirmal Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Ben Boulton-Smith, Vikrant Godara, Sarbojeet Bhowmick
Prague Barbarians Vandals: Divyendra Singh (C & WK), Sabawoon Davizi, Jahanur Hoque, Sahil Grover, Andrew Sim, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Bilal Samad, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Amritpal Rai, Uday Gali, Harsha Chaganty
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking