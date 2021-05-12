- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
VCC vs PCK Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for ECB T10 Prague League match, May 12 02:30 pm IST
Check here VCC vs PCK Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the ECS T10 Prague League match between Vinohrady CC and Prague CC Kings. Also, check the schedule of the Vinohrady CC vs Prague CC Kings match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 12, 2021, 12:53 PM IST
VCC vs PCK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague match between Vinohrady CC and Prague CC Kings: In the 34th match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Prague, Vinohrady CC will take on Prague CC on Wednesday. The match between Vinohrady CC and Prague CC Kings will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground and will kick-start at 02:30 pm (IST).
Vinohrady CC are in terrific form in the ongoing season as they have won five out of their opening six ECS T10 Prague matches. They are currently placed at the second spot in the Group A points table. Vinohrady CC are coming into this game after registering a massive 58-run win over Prague Spartans Mobilizers in their previous match.
On the other hand, Prague CC Kings are leading the ECS T10 Prague Group A points table. The Kings have played six games this season and emerged victorious five times.However, the Prague CC Kings were beaten in their last outing by five wickets at the hands of Vinohrady CC.
Ahead of the match between Vinohrady CC and Prague CC Kings; here is everything you need to know:
VCC vs PCK Telecast
Not televised in India.
VCC vs PCK Live Streaming
The match between VCC vs PCK is available to be streamed live on Fan code.
VCC vs PCK Match Details
The match will be played on Tuesday, May 12 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague. The game will start at 02:30 pm (IST).
VCC vs PCK captain, vice-captain:
Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara
Vice-Captain: Arun Ashokan
VCC vs PCK Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Hilal Ahmad, Arun Ashokan
Batsmen: Frederick Heydenrych, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Ritik Tomar
All-rounders: Siddarth Goud, Keyur Mehta, Smit Patel
Bowlers: Sameera Maduranga, Ali Sittar, Venkatesh Margasahayam
VCC vs PCK probable playing XI:
Vinohrady CC: Siddarth Goud (C), Mikulas Stary, Chris Pearce (WK), Ritik Tomar, Frederick Heydenrych, Nirmal Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Ben Boulton-Smith, Yashkumar Patel, Vikrant Godara.
Prague CC Kings: Arun Ashokan (C), Sudesh Wickramasekara, Hilal Ahmad (WK), Kushal Mendon, Surya Rengarajan, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Sudhir Gladson, Smit Patel, Keyur Mehta, Sameera Maduranga, Ali Sittar.
