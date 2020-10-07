VCC vs PRB Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Prague, Vinohrady CC vs Prague Barbarians Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

VCC vs PRB Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / VCC vs PRB Dream11 Best Picks / VCC vs PRB Dream11 Captain / VCC vs PRB Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

The top two teams Vinohrady CC and Prague Barbarians will face each other on Wednesday, October 7. Both the teams will be eyeing the win as the neither of the two have lost a single match till now.

Both the teams have managed to score four points each from two matches. Vinohrady CC defeated Prague Spartans Vanguards by nine wickets on October 5, while Prague Barbarians too beat the same team in their latest outing on October 6 by eight wickets.

ECS T10 Prague, Vinohrady CC vs Prague Barbarians outing is scheduled for Wednesday, October 7 at the Prague Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague. The match will commence from 1:30 PM.

VCC vs PRB ECS T10 Prague, Vinohrady CC vs Prague Barbarians Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

VCC vs PRB ECS T10 Prague, Vinohrady CC vs Prague Barbarians Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

VCC vs PRB ECS T10 Prague, Vinohrady CC vs Prague Barbarians: Match Details

October 7 - 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Prague Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague.

ECS T10 Prague, VCC vs PRB Dream11 team for Vinohrady CC vs Prague Barbarians

ECS T10 Prague 2020 VCC vs PRB Dream11 prediction for Vinohrady CC vs Prague Barbarians captain: Pradeep Gangappa

ECS T10 Prague 2020 VCC vs PRB Dream11 prediction for Vinohrady CC vs Prague Barbarians vice-captain: Uday Gali

ECS T10 Prague 2020 VCC vs PRB Dream11 prediction for Vinohrady CC vs Prague Barbarians wicket keeper: Pradeep Gangappa

ECS T10 Prague 2020 VCC vs PRB Dream11 prediction for Vinohrady CC vs Prague Barbarians batsmen: Vivian Kingma, Philippe Boissevain, Yasir Hamid, Vamshi Krishna

ECS T10 Prague 2020 VCC vs PRB Dream11 prediction for Vinohrady CC vs Prague Barbarians all-rounders: Ali Qasim Ahmad, Uday Gali

ECS T10 Prague 2020 VCC vs PRB Dream11 prediction for Vinohrady CC vs Prague Barbarians bowlers: Divyendra Singh, Jahanur Hoque, Sabawoon Davizi, Sajjad Kamal

VCC vs PRB ECS T10 Prague Vinohrady CC playing 11 against Prague Barbarians: Remco van der Giessen (WK), Tom de Grooth, Alyan Razzaqi, Bas de Leede, Steffen Mulder, Ali Qasim Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Philippe Boissevain, Yasir Hamid, Sajjad Kamal

VCC vs PRB ECS T10 Prague, Prague Barbarians playing 11 against Vinohrady CC: Pradeep Gangappa(WK), Divyendra Singh, Jahanur Hoque, Sabawoon Davizi, Andrew Sim, Ali Waqar, Pradeepraj Balakrishnan, Uday Gali, Yashwantha Salian, Sahil Grover, Sumit Pokhriyal, Vamshi Krishna