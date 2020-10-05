VCC vs PRS Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Prague 2020, Vinohardy CC vs Prague Spartans: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

VCC vs PRS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / VCC vs PRS Dream11 Best Picks / VCC vs PRS Dream11 Captain / VCC vs PRS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The second match of the ECS T10 Prague 2020, which begins today, will be played between Vinohardy CC vs Prague Spartans. This will be the second match of the day for VCC as they also feature in the opening match of the tournament against United CC.

Both teams will be looking to assert their dominance over the other from the start. VCC has some serious talent with the likes of Siddarth Goud and Chris Pearce on their side, while PRS has Zahid Mahmood and Javed Iqbal who can go shoulder to shoulder with their opponents. VCC might have a slight edge here. The match will be played at 3:30 pm IST at the Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague.

VCC vs PRS ECS T10 Prague 2020, Vinohardy CC vs Prague Spartans Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Prague 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

VCC vs PRS ECS T10 Prague 2020, Vinohardy CC vs Prague Spartans: Live Score / Scorecard

VCC vs PRS ECS T10 Prague 2020, Vinohardy CC vs Prague Spartans: Match Details

October 5 – 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague

ECS T10 Prague 2020 VCC vs PRS Dream11 team for Vinohardy CC vs Prague Spartans

ECS T10 Prague 2020 VCC vs PRS Dream11 team for Vinohardy CC vs Prague Spartans captain: Chris Pearce

ECS T10 Prague 2020 VCC vs PRS Dream11 team for Vinohardy CC vs Prague Spartans vice-captain: Javed Iqbal

ECS T10 Prague 2020 VCC vs PRS Dream11 team for Vinohardy CC vs Prague Spartans wicketkeeper: Chris Pearce

ECS T10 Prague 2020 VCC vs PRS Dream11 team for Vinohardy CC vs Prague Spartans batsmen: Siddharth Goud, S Rakshit, Zahid Mahmood, Javed Iqbal

ECS T10 Prague 2020 VCC vs PRS Dream11 team for Vinohardy CC vs Prague Spartans all-rounders: Vojta Hasa, Haris Hassan, A Arya

ECS T10 Prague 2020 VCC vs PRS Dream11 team for Vinohardy CC vs Prague Spartans bowlers: S Ravi, S Wani, Arshad Yousafzai

VCC vs PRS ECS T10 Prague 2020, Vinohardy CC playing 11 against Prague Spartans: Siddharth Goud, S Rakshit, Chris Pearce (WK), F Heydenrych, Vojta Hasa, V Margasahayam, Haris Hassan, B Boulton Smith, Lakshay Sharma, Arshad Yousafzai, S Chaudhary

VCC vs PRS ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague Spartans playing 11 against Vinohardy CC: Zahid Mahmood, Javed Iqbal, Kranthi Venkataswamy, K Ekambaram, A Arya, Neeraj Tyagi, G Kumar (WK), Satyajit Sengupta, A Bhuiyan, S Ravi, S Wani