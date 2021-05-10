VCC vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 - Prague 2021, May 10, 6:30 pm IST

- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
VCC vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 - Prague 2021, May 10, 6:30 pm IST
Check here VCC vs PSM Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the ECS T10 Prague 2021 match between Vinohrady CC and Prague Spartans Mobilizers. Also, check the schedule of the Vinohrady CC vs Prague Spartans Mobilizers match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 10, 2021, 12:55 PM IST
VCC vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague 2021 match between Vinohrady CC and Prague Spartans Mobilizers: Vinohrady CC and Prague Spartans Mobilizers will lock against each other in the 28th match of the 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Prague match. The highly-anticipated encounter will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Monday, May 10 at 06:30 pm IST.
Vinohrady CC are experiencing a good outing in the ECS T10 Prague league. They are placed at the second spot on the points table of Group A with six points under their belt. VCC have featured in four matches thus far and emerged victorious in three fixtures. In their last outing, they beat Brno Raiders by 25 runs.
Prague Spartans Mobilizers, on the other hand, didn’t get off to a good start with the T10 Championship. PSM lost their first three matches in the league, on a trot. They finally returned to winning ways in their last encounter as they emerged victorious against Brno Raiders by seven wickets. They are languishing at the second-last spot on the points table of Group A.
Ahead of the match between Vinohrady CC and Prague Spartans Mobilizers, here is everything you need to know:
VCC vs PSM Telecast
The ECS T10 Prague 2021 is not being telecast in India.
VCC vs PSM Live Streaming
The match between VCC vs PSM is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
VCC vs PSM Match Details
The 28th match between Vinohrady CC and Prague Spartans Mobilizers will be played on Monday, May 10 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague. The game will commence at 06:30 pm IST.
VCC vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Frederick Heydenrych
Vice-Captain:Arun Konda
Suggested Playing XI for VCC vs PSM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Chris Pearce
Batsmen: Frederick Heydenrych, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Ritik Tomar
All-rounders: Siddarth Goud, Santosh Reddy, Al Mahmud, Vojtech Hasa
Bowlers: Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel, Ashok Kumar Reddy
VCC vs PSM Probable XIs:
Vinohrady CC: Siddarth Goud (c), Chris Pearce (wk), Ritik Tamar, Frederick Heydenrych, Arshad Hayat, Vojtech Hasa, Nirmal Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Ben Boulton-Smith, Yashkumar Patel
Prague Spartans Mobilizers: Suresh Kuramboyina (c), Ashok Kumar Reddy, Naveen Purandhar, Siddharth Sharma, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Vatsal Kansara (wk), Arun Natarajan, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Arun Konda, Santosh Reddy, Al Mahmud
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking