VCC vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 - Prague 2021, May 10, 6:30 pm IST

VCC vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague 2021 match between Vinohrady CC and Prague Spartans Mobilizers: Vinohrady CC and Prague Spartans Mobilizers will lock against each other in the 28th match of the 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Prague match. The highly-anticipated encounter will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Monday, May 10 at 06:30 pm IST.

Vinohrady CC are experiencing a good outing in the ECS T10 Prague league. They are placed at the second spot on the points table of Group A with six points under their belt. VCC have featured in four matches thus far and emerged victorious in three fixtures. In their last outing, they beat Brno Raiders by 25 runs.

Prague Spartans Mobilizers, on the other hand, didn’t get off to a good start with the T10 Championship. PSM lost their first three matches in the league, on a trot. They finally returned to winning ways in their last encounter as they emerged victorious against Brno Raiders by seven wickets. They are languishing at the second-last spot on the points table of Group A.

Ahead of the match between Vinohrady CC and Prague Spartans Mobilizers, here is everything you need to know:

VCC vs PSM Telecast

The ECS T10 Prague 2021 is not being telecast in India.

VCC vs PSM Live Streaming

The match between VCC vs PSM is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

VCC vs PSM Match Details

The 28th match between Vinohrady CC and Prague Spartans Mobilizers will be played on Monday, May 10 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague. The game will commence at 06:30 pm IST.

VCC vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Frederick Heydenrych

Vice-Captain:Arun Konda

Suggested Playing XI for VCC vs PSM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Chris Pearce

Batsmen: Frederick Heydenrych, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Ritik Tomar

All-rounders: Siddarth Goud, Santosh Reddy, Al Mahmud, Vojtech Hasa

Bowlers: Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel, Ashok Kumar Reddy

VCC vs PSM Probable XIs:

Vinohrady CC: Siddarth Goud (c), Chris Pearce (wk), Ritik Tamar, Frederick Heydenrych, Arshad Hayat, Vojtech Hasa, Nirmal Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Ben Boulton-Smith, Yashkumar Patel

Prague Spartans Mobilizers: Suresh Kuramboyina (c), Ashok Kumar Reddy, Naveen Purandhar, Siddharth Sharma, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Vatsal Kansara (wk), Arun Natarajan, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Arun Konda, Santosh Reddy, Al Mahmud

