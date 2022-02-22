VCT vs QUN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2021-22 match, February 23, 05:00 am IST

Victoria vs Queensland Dream11, VCT vs QUN Dream11 Latest Update, VCT vs QUN Dream11 Win, VCT vs QUN Dream11 App, VCT vs QUN Dream11 2021, VCT vs QUN Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, VCT vs QUN Dream11 Live Streaming

VCT vs QUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2021-22 match between Victoria and Queensland:

The Junction Oval will host the 13th match of the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2021-22 match between Victoria and Queensland on February 23, Wednesday. Both Victoria and Queensland are struggling with their form in the league. The two teams have underperformed in the tournament and need to come up with better performances to bring a change in their fortunes.

Victoria stand at fifth place in the standings with one loss, one victory, and one abandoned game. Following a washed-out match against New South Wales and a loss against the same team by 174 runs, the team made a comeback in their last league match. Victoria outplayed South Australia in their most recent encounter by five wickets. The comprehensive win must have boosted the team’s morale to do well in the competition.

With two wins and three losses, Queensland are third in the points table. The cricket club didn’t enjoy an ideal outing in its last encounter. Queensland suffered a loss against New South Wales by five wickets.

Ahead of the match between Victoria and Queensland; here is everything you need to know:

VCT vs QUN Telecast

Victoria vs Queensland game will not telecast in India

VCT vs QUN Live Streaming

The Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2021-22 is streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

VCT vs QUN Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Junction Oval in Melbourne at 05:00 am IST on February 23, Wednesday

VCT vs QUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Usman Khawaja

Vice-Captain- Glenn Maxwell

Suggested Playing XI for VCT vs QUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Peter Handscomb

Batters: Aaron Finch, Nic Maddinson, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Jack Wildermuth

Bowlers: Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Scott Boland, James Pattinson

VCT vs QUN Probable XIs:

Victoria: Peter Handscomb, Aaron Finch, Nic Maddinson, Marcus Harris, Will Pucovski, Glenn Maxwell, Scott Boland, James Pattinson, Mitchell Perry, Matthew Short, Jonathan Merlo

Queensland: Jimmy Peirson, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Burns, Matt Renshaw, Jack Wildermuth, Billy Stanlake, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, James Bazley, Connor Sully

